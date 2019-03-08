Broken-down train causes cancellations and delays between Norwich and London
PUBLISHED: 07:05 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 07:05 21 June 2019
Archant
Railway passengers travelling between Norwich and London are facing disruption due to a broken-down train.
You may also want to watch:
The train broke down between Norwich and Diss on the line towards Liverpool Street.
As a result Greater Anglia said services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.
Disruption is expected until further notice.