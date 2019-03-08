Broken-down train causes cancellations and delays between Norwich and London

Railway passengers travelling between Norwich and London are facing disruption due to a broken-down train.

Due to a broken down train between #Diss and Norwich the line towards Liverpool Street is blocked. Services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until further notice. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) June 21, 2019

The train broke down between Norwich and Diss on the line towards Liverpool Street.

As a result Greater Anglia said services running to and from these stations will be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

Disruption is expected until further notice.