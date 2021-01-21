City council moves forward with home building plan

Published: 10:20 AM January 21, 2021

Norwich City Council has agreed to move forward with the Greater Norwich Local Plan, which aims to ensure new homes and jobs are delivered throughout the area.

The plan, in preparation since 2016, is a partnership of the city, South Norfolk and Broadland councils, as well as the county council, and aims to deliver more than 40,000 homes.

Mike Stonard, cabinet member for sustainable and inclusive growth, said while not all of the city council’s concerns had been resolved - in particular the scope of rural housing developments - it was time to move forward.

Norwich city councillor Mike Stonard.

In a report, officers said the number of houses in the plan had risen to 49,492, providing “a significant buffer of 22pc over local housing need”, pegged at 40,541.

The new homes will be built over the next 20 years.

Key sites have been proposed, including the former Colman's/Unilever site at Trowse, earmarked for the potential development of 1,200 homes.

Green Party councillor Jamie Osborn said the plan might not be consistent with laws on heading towards net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, but was told it could be addressed in later stages.

Jamie Osborn, a Green Party member of Norwich City Council.

The cabinet unanimously agreed to move the plan forward.