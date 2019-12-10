Search

Advanced search

Whoops! Library accidentally reveals a secret

PUBLISHED: 17:21 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 17:45 10 December 2019

Norwich Millennium Library issued more than 930,000 books last year. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing

Norwich Millennium Library issued more than 930,000 books last year. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing

Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing

Norfolk's biggest library has accidentally revealed the latest chapter in its success story - it is the best in Britain.

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Millennium Library issued 950,384 books last year, more than any other library in the country, according to statistics from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA).

It is also the 6th most visited library in the country.

The figures were to be released in due course, but the library accidentally shared the results early on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

The post has since been removed.

It is not the first time the library has scooped top spot when it comes to issued books.

In the post the library wrote: "We're thrilled to announce Norwich Millennium Library has again scooped the top position for the most issues over the year in UK libraries.

"We'd like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who borrows books, films and music and for everyone who participates in our many events and makes the library the amazing community hub that it is."

Most Read

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Huge delays for motorists travelling into Norwich after incident

The A146 travelling into Norwich. Picture: Google

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images

‘He feels like no one wants him’: Mother’s anger after son with special needs is expelled

The Groom family from Brancaster Staithe (from left) Chloe, dad Ricky, mum Patricia, Hagen, Jenson and Brooke. Picture: C/O Patricia Groom

Most Read

Dead whale washes up on beach

A 30ft whale washed up on the beach at Heacham, near Hunstanton. Picture: Hunstanton Coastguard Rescue Team

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

‘Julie from Norfolk’ gets starring role in Robbie Williams’ Christmas show

'Julie from Norfolk' on stage with singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Simon Niblett/Farrell Music.

Fire tears through rural garage business

A fire broke out at Pound Garage on Buxton Road - although the cause of the fire has not been determined. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man who died in crash with bus named

Emergency services at the scene off the collision between a car and a bus, which has closed the A149 at Old Hunstanton Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

Seafront leisure centre ‘prepared for demolition’

Great Yarmouth Marina Centre is being prepared for demolition. The pool has been emptied but a timetable has yet to be agreed Picture: Liz Coates

Barbers transforms empty town centre store

Who's Next Barbers Salon was officially opened by Lowestoft mayor Alice Taylor. PHOTO: Who's Next Barbers Salon

Murder probe leads to arrest in Norfolk after body found in London bin shed

A man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of murder after a mans body was found in a bin shed in London. Picture: Getty Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists