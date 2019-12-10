Whoops! Library accidentally reveals a secret

Norwich Millennium Library issued more than 930,000 books last year. Picture: Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing Hannah Hutchins/National Centre for Writing

Norfolk's biggest library has accidentally revealed the latest chapter in its success story - it is the best in Britain.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norwich Millennium Library issued 950,384 books last year, more than any other library in the country, according to statistics from the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA).

It is also the 6th most visited library in the country.

The figures were to be released in due course, but the library accidentally shared the results early on Facebook.

You may also want to watch:

The post has since been removed.

It is not the first time the library has scooped top spot when it comes to issued books.

In the post the library wrote: "We're thrilled to announce Norwich Millennium Library has again scooped the top position for the most issues over the year in UK libraries.

"We'd like to say a huge thank-you to everyone who borrows books, films and music and for everyone who participates in our many events and makes the library the amazing community hub that it is."