Thousands pack streets for the triumphant return of Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre

PUBLISHED: 16:21 07 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 07 July 2019

Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Thousands of people have packed out one of the most picturesque areas in the city for the 10th year of the Norwich Lanes Summer Fayre.

A host of street food, independent crafters, artists and musicians kicked off the free event at 11am, marking a triumphant return for the popular summer celebration after a break in 2018.

Following a drizzly Saturday for the Lord Mayor's parade, organiser Jonty Young said the team behind the fayre had been "blessed" by the 20C sunshine.

He said: "We were fairly confident it would be a success and looking out today we are really pleased. We couldn't have asked for a better day and the turn out is already fantastic."

On St Gregory's Green people packed the lawn on picnic blankets and fold-out chairs to enjoy live music on the pop-up stage, enjoying street food and drink from the surrounding restaurants.

Yolanda Howard and her five-year-old daughter Hannah travelled from Hoveton for the fayre and were not disappointed.

The 29-year-old said: "The highlight for me is the music, the live bands but the DJs too. It's fun seeing all the businesses get out into the street, it feels like you get to know the people the shop fronts. It also makes you appreciate how multicultural the city is."

On St Benedicts Street visitors were given the chance to contribute to art projects run by students, lecturers and alumni from Norwich University of the Arts (NUA).

NUA social media manager, Lizzie Starling, said in particular people had embraced the chance to help colour in a giant, black and white drawing of Norwich.

She added: "The school is right in the heart of the city so we designed this stall to showcase our students and alumni."

Further down the road hungry families flocked to sample some of the city's most loved independent menus.

Middle Eastern gem, Haggle, grilled fresh meat and vegetables alongside its resident cocktail team, while hippy café the Bicycle Shop tempted visitors with rustic cookware and coffee.

The café's general manager David Potter said: "It has been a beautiful day. Everyone is in a lovely mood and we've been busy since 11am. Just wonderful."

