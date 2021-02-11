GALLERY: Norwich landmarks in the snow

Video

Published: 11:05 AM February 11, 2021

St Peter Mancroft Church has stood in the heart of Norwich for almost 600 years - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

As Storm Darcy battered Norfolk at the start of this week, parts of Norwich were left covered in several inches of snow.

This along with the country-wide national coronavirus lockdown meant that the city was looking much quieter than normal. Here's what some of Norwich's most recognisable landmarks looked like in the snow.

The former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, off St Steven's Road which has now been turned into accommodation - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

The former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital is now known as 'The Pavilion' - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

The grounds of the former Norfolk and Norwich Hospital, off St Steven's Road, covered in snow - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Surrey House is one of the Norwich 12, a collection of twelve of the most iconic buildings in Norwich - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Surrey House is the historic home of the insurance company Aviva, formerly known as Norwich Union - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

The hall, which is used by Norwich City Council, is another one of the Norwich 12 - Credit: Abigail Nicholsom

After Norwich's two cathedrals, St Peter Mancroft is the largest church in the city - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Market, located in the city center, covered in snow - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Market is an outdoor complex consisting of around 200 stalls - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Only essential businesses are currently able to trade from Norwich Market due to national coronavirus lockdown restrictions - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Castle is one of only two castles in East Anglia - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Castle Quarter shopping centre, which is located below Norwich Castle, is currently being used as a coronavirus vaccination centre - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Castle grounds were completely covered in snow - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Some of the stairs leading up to the grounds outside Norwich Castle - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

A view from Norwich Castle Gardens looking onto Market Avenue and Cattle Market Street, which would usually be buzzing with traffic - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

The Forum, a community building that houses restaurants, BBC East, Norwich Library, and information and advice centres - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Cathedral grounds completely covered in snow - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

A snowman in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich Cathedral has stood in The Close since 1096 - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

OPEN Youth Trust, in Bank Plain, which went into liquidation in October 2020 - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Haymarket in Norwich city centre still had plenty of snow on the ground - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

St Stevens Street roundabout, which is usually full of traffic - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Norwich high street was still covered in snow, with benches looking untouched - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Rampant Horse Street in Norwich city centre, which would usually see hundreds of people shopping - Credit: Abigail Nicholson



