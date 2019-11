Firefighters called to person stuck in lift

King Street, Norwich.; photo by Adrian Judd Archant Norfolk 2011

Firefighters were called to rescue a person stuck in a lift in Norwich.

Emergency services were called to the elevator in a building on King Street, in Norwich city centre, just after 6pm on Thursday, after receiving reports of a person stuck in a lift.

Firefighters used hand-held appliances and freed the person at around 6.35pm.