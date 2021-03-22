News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Junkyard Market set to return for longer city stay

Author Picture Icon

David Hannant

Published: 11:33 AM March 22, 2021    Updated: 12:16 PM March 22, 2021
Organisers of Norwich Junkyard Market, which could return this Christmas Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Organisers of Norwich Junkyard Market, which could return this Christmas Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

A popular outdoor food and drinks market could be set to make its home in Norwich more permanent as its organisers look to change the use of its site.

The organisers of Norwich Junkyard Market, a pop-up market which has been held on the car park of St Mary's Works in the city, have lodged a planning application with City Hall to allow it to return later in the year.

Previously, it has occupied the space under temporary events licences, however, this would have limited the number of days it could operate.

So to "future-proof" the events, the organisers have now submitted a planning application to Norwich City Council to temporarily change the site's official use for the next year - currently, it is designated as a car park, but this change would make it a permanent market for the next 12 months.

Norwich Junkyard Market could return for Christmas if it gets the green light from the city council

Norwich Junkyard Market could return for Christmas if it gets the green light from the city council Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

And while it is not planned that the Junkyard Market will be in situ for the entire year, if approved it would provide greater flexibility over when the events can be held.

Michael Femi-Ola, organiser of the events, said: "It seems there is a real appetite for something like this in Norwich and the plan is to future-proof the project if we did want to be there in a year's time."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Femi-Ola added that the organisers were looking at holding similar events across the country, but that Norwich was one of the top priorities.

He said: "We love Norwich and while we are also launching elsewhere around the United Kingdom we are excited to come back. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk and Waveney
  2. 2 Man buys Great Yarmouth Pleasure Beach log flume for £140 on eBay
  3. 3 1,700 homes plan to include new school, green space and road upgrade
  1. 4 Hotel 'excited' to reopen with new terrace - but neighbours are unimpressed
  2. 5 Covid roadmap: Is Norfolk ready for March 29 lockdown easing?
  3. 6 25 years on: The day a town's traffic nightmare came to an end
  4. 7 Man's anger as council blocks fridge exchange between two men at tip
  5. 8 Neil leaves Preston ahead of clash with Canaries
  6. 9 'Didn’t like their neighbours' - Chippy disappointed by raffle response
  7. 10 Man's body found near Norwich

"The plan at the moment is to return in the late summer or September, but we love the project so would really like to be there for longer."

The site, off Duke Street, also benefits from outline planning permission for a major revamp, which includes more than 150 homes and a hotel.

However, this permission is due to expire in May, with work yet to begin and fine details of the scheme still to be submitted.

But Mr Femi-Ola said he did not envisage the Junkyard Market's plans interfering with the revamp of the area, should it go ahead.

Food and Drink

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Castle Meadow in Norwich city centre has been a focus of air pollution. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Should Norwich be more like Ipswich?

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Tom Wright, whose farming family have stopped growing sugar beet for the first time in 100 years

Farming

'Not worth the risk' - farming family quits sugar beet after 100 years

Chris Hill

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk County Councillor, Martin Wiby opens the new farm shop at the Half Moon pub, Rushall with la

Historic village pub with shop and holiday lets for sale or rent

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Joe Pooley, from Ipswich, who was found in the River Gipping Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Great Yarmouth man found guilty of murder

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus