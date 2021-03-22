Junkyard Market set to return for longer city stay

Published: 11:33 AM March 22, 2021 Updated: 12:16 PM March 22, 2021

A popular outdoor food and drinks market could be set to make its home in Norwich more permanent as its organisers look to change the use of its site.

The organisers of Norwich Junkyard Market, a pop-up market which has been held on the car park of St Mary's Works in the city, have lodged a planning application with City Hall to allow it to return later in the year.

Previously, it has occupied the space under temporary events licences, however, this would have limited the number of days it could operate.

So to "future-proof" the events, the organisers have now submitted a planning application to Norwich City Council to temporarily change the site's official use for the next year - currently, it is designated as a car park, but this change would make it a permanent market for the next 12 months.

Norwich Junkyard Market could return for Christmas if it gets the green light from the city council Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

And while it is not planned that the Junkyard Market will be in situ for the entire year, if approved it would provide greater flexibility over when the events can be held.

Michael Femi-Ola, organiser of the events, said: "It seems there is a real appetite for something like this in Norwich and the plan is to future-proof the project if we did want to be there in a year's time."

Mr Femi-Ola added that the organisers were looking at holding similar events across the country, but that Norwich was one of the top priorities.

He said: "We love Norwich and while we are also launching elsewhere around the United Kingdom we are excited to come back.

"The plan at the moment is to return in the late summer or September, but we love the project so would really like to be there for longer."

The site, off Duke Street, also benefits from outline planning permission for a major revamp, which includes more than 150 homes and a hotel.

However, this permission is due to expire in May, with work yet to begin and fine details of the scheme still to be submitted.

But Mr Femi-Ola said he did not envisage the Junkyard Market's plans interfering with the revamp of the area, should it go ahead.