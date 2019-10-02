Where the 336 crashes happened in Norwich last year

A roundabout in west Norwich has remained the most dangerous in the city, according to new figures revealing the location of every crash last year.

According to Department for Transport data, which was released on Tuesday and covers crashes reported to police during 2018, the number of incidents in Norwich rose very slightly from 335 in 2017 to 336 in 2018.

The Earlham Fiveways roundabout remained the most dangerous in both 2017 and 2018, with six crashes reported to police in 2017 and seven in 2018.

The number of incidents over the last few years, in particular those involving cyclists, has raised concern, with safety improvements carried out over the last few months.

A spokesperson for the Transport for Norwich (TfN) partnership, between Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council, said: "All TfN projects are focused on encouraging more sustainable forms of transport, while improving road safety for all users.

"These figures clearly show the need for the work recently carried out at Earlham Fiveways, which we hope will lead to a marked reduction in incidents going forward."

Of the 336 crashes, three were fatal, 71 were serious and 262 recorded as slight.

The three crashes in which a person died happened on Aylsham Road in April last year, Earlham Road, near Farrow Road and Colman Road, last May and just off Dereham Road, also in May.

In the third, cyclist Warren Dowling died after crashing down the steps in an alleyway between Dereham Road and Ranworth Road. Changes have since been made to the area.

Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich in 2018. Picture: Staff Police at the scene of a crash in Christchurch Road in Norwich in 2018. Picture: Staff

Other junctions with the most crashes included the Hall Road/Lakenham Road roundabout, Dereham Road/Sweet Briar Road roundabout and the Hall Road/Queens Road junction.

But ones which were most dangerous in 2017 - including the Ketts Hill roundabout and Heartsease Fiveways - saw less crashes this year.

Norfolk police's detective inspector Chris Hinitt, of the Roads and Armed Policing Team, said they worked with their partners to educate drivers on dangers of the roads.

"Drink or drug driving, speeding, using mobile phones or not wearing a seatbelt are all big causes of collisions," he said. "Unfortunately, police officers end up dealing with the consequences of these factors and in some circumstances this can prove fatal."