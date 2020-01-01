Search

Advanced search

Cathedral's 'Jesus crib' relics branded 'medieval tomfoolery'

PUBLISHED: 15:12 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 01 January 2020

Relics said to be fragments of Jesus' manger were put on festive display at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Relics said to be fragments of Jesus' manger were put on festive display at the Cathedral of St John the Baptist in Norwich. Picture: Lesley Buckley

Lesley Buckley

Relics said to have formed part of Jesus' manger put on festive display at Norwich's Catholic Cathedral have drawn a mixed reaction from worshippers.

Father David Paul, dean of the RC Cathedral of St John the Baptist. Picture: SubmittedFather David Paul, dean of the RC Cathedral of St John the Baptist. Picture: Submitted

The Cathedral of St John the Baptist said thousands of people had taken up the opportunity to venerate the nativity relics during masses over Christmas and on New Year's Day.

Encased in an ornate stand it is claimed they include fragments of the manger itself.

The Cathedral's Christmas newsletter states: "Our reliquary contains fragments of the manger, the swaddling clothes, hay and a crumb of the cave wall. Come up after any of the Masses and the priest will say a short prayer of blessing and give you the opportunity to venerate these holy relics with a kiss."

The Cathedral Dean, Father David Paul, said it was the first time the relics had gone on display after they had been given to the cathedral when two convents amalgamated.

He said: "The sisters gave me the reliquary, so this is the first time we have had them, but they belong to the cathedral now.

You may also want to watch:

"It is something that is quite rare now and we feel it is a great privilege because it is very special."

But the addition of the reliquary has drawn a mixed response from parishioners. One who preferred not to be named said: "Just when you thought you'd left the Middle Ages behind along comes the uber traditional Bishop of East Anglia to ask you to venerate with a kiss items which are clearly not what is claimed.

"I'm a parishioner but not one easily swayed by such medieval tomfoolery which borders on sacrilege."

However the Cathedral's Facebook post about the relics drew more positive responses.

Roger Smith commented: "Back to faithful times. Showing a reliquary. A very welcome return. Hope for the church yet."

Another, Lucy Pinnington, added: "What a blessing. Thank you."

Father Paul said: "It has been a very blessed time and thousands of people have taken up the opportunity over the Chritsmas period.

"It is a way of associating yourself. You are not worshipping them, it is like looking at a photograph or belongings of a family member who died years ago, it brings them to mind."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

All you need to know ahead of Cromer New Year’s Day Fireworks

Cromer New Year's Day Fireworks return for 2020 Credit: Colin Finch

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Most Read

No wonder Debenhams is closing stores if this is their new policy

Debenhams isn closing stores in the region. Pic: Archant

Norwich shopping street set to lose its ‘tired and outdated’ 1970s canopies

The canopies in St Stephens Street are to be refurbished. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Man in 20s dies in crash

Police are on the scene at the A1145 in Great Massingham near King's Lynn where a car and van have collided. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

11-hour battle to save home engulfed in flames

Fire crews fought flames from the early hours of the morning until 12.23pm. Picture: Phillip Leeder

Michael McIntyre spotted at Carrow Road

Comedian Michael McIntyre before the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 28/12/2019

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man released under investigation following attack on city doorman

David Aslett's injuries after the assault. Photo: David Aslett/Facebook

Drink-driver rolls car 30 minutes into New Year

Police arrested a driver on suspicion of drink driving just before 12.30pm in King's Lynn. Picture: King's Lynn Police

MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries kick off 2020 with home clash against Palace

Norwich City take on Crystal Palace at Carrow Road this evening Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Car crashes into house in early hours of New Year’s Day

A house has been damaged by a car following an incident in Gloucester Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Assaults, drugs and drink driving: nine arrested on busy New Year’s Eve in town

Nine people were arrested on New Year Eve in Kings Lynn. Picture: Getty
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists