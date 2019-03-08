Search

Norwich IT department raise £1k after getting on their bikes for charity

PUBLISHED: 06:00 23 July 2019

The Archant IT department have raised more than £1,000 for Norfolk charity Nelson's Journey. Photo: Archant/AIS

The Archant IT department have raised more than £1,000 for Norfolk charity Nelson's Journey. Photo: Archant/AIS

Archant

An IT department have swapped coding for cycling in a bid to raise money for a Norfolk children's charity.

The Archant Information Services department (AIS) took on a five day challenge last week, which saw team members join forces to pedal 755 miles for the bereavement charity Nelson's Journey.

IT trainer Kate Greeves said: "Six of us in the department are doing the Three Peaks challenge, so those who aren't decided we would bike the equivalent distance from Ben Nevis, to Scafell Pike, to Snowdon, plus the distance up each peak."

"It would have been 438 miles in five days, but by the morning of day three we were done so we added 270 miles - the distance from Snowdon to Norwich, so 755 miles in total.

"We worked really hard and have all done a lot of miles."

She added: "This year at AIS, our chosen charity was Nelson's Journey.

"This has the third year we've picked a charity of choice. At the beginning of the year people put their suggestions forward and we voted on it

"A number of us are going to be volunteers for Nelson's Journey and also help out doing some stuff for events."

The teams used two stand bikes in their office area, and took turns to pedal all day, with IT analyst Ian Barnard racking up the most distance, after cycling more than 100 miles.

The team have raised a total £1,007 so far, and are still collecting for the charity.

To donate, visit their Virgin Money Giving page.

