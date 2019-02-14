Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Rail lines blocked between Norwich and Ipswich as vehicle strikes bridge

14 February, 2019 - 17:13
Greater Anglia train at station

Greater Anglia train at station

Archant

Trains between Norwich and Ipswich are being disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge.

Disruption to services is expected until at least 7pm, and trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed.

This is affecting the Ipswich and Cambridge services, Ipswich to Peterborough services and services departing Norwich going towards Colchester and services departing Colchester going towards Norwich.

All lines had been blocked by the incident, but had been reopened by 5pm.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

A Norwich man claims CCTV footage shows a Hermes delivery driver leaving with his package that the company claimed was delivered. Photo: Alexandra Road Newsagents

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

The Breydon Bridge in Great Yarmouth is stuck with repair work unlikely to be completed for weeks. Picture: Remote Aerial Services

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘The worst customer experience’ - Norwich man wins month-long battle against delivery company

#includeImage($article, 225)

Broken bridge stuck and could take weeks to repair

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt lorry driver after multi vehicle pile-up on A47

Police are searching for a lorry driver. Picture: James Bass

‘How we lost our £200,000 life savings to scammers’

Glyn and Terry Donelan at their home at Watton going through their paperwork after they were scammed out of £200,000. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘He’ll stay at home and die’ - daughter of man forced into care home by council

Clare May with her father Richard May. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

WATCH: Valentine’s Day betwixt Preston & Bolton – The PinkUn Show #168 LIVE from Lancashire

It's a Valentine's night special for the PinkUn Show, live from a random house in Lancashire as the crew sum up Ipswich and Preston, as well as Norwich City's visit to Bolton.

BrewDog Norwich to offer bottomless brunch

Brewdog Norwich is hosting a bottomless brunch later this month. Photo: BrewDog
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists