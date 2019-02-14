Rail lines blocked between Norwich and Ipswich as vehicle strikes bridge

Greater Anglia train at station Archant

Trains between Norwich and Ipswich are being disrupted after a vehicle struck a bridge.

Disruption to services is expected until at least 7pm, and trains may be cancelled, revised or delayed.

This is affecting the Ipswich and Cambridge services, Ipswich to Peterborough services and services departing Norwich going towards Colchester and services departing Colchester going towards Norwich.

All lines had been blocked by the incident, but had been reopened by 5pm.