Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Tell Us

What does the future of Norwich look like to you?

31 January, 2019 - 11:45
Buses on Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Buses on Norwich's Castle Meadow. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Archant Norfolk 2018

With the rapid pace of developments in technology, it’s pretty hard to predict what life might look like in another few decades.

But we’re hoping to gauge what you would like to see improved or changed in a future Norwich, for a special edition of the Norwich Evening News looking at where the fine city is headed.

It will cover work, health, education, crime, food and drink and more - and we’d love your thoughts.

We’ve created a survey, included in this story, asking some questions on what you think life is like now in Norwich, where you think it might head and what you would like to see changed.

MORE: New homeless shelter and ‘significant’ changes to look of city centre - Norwich 2040 vision revealed

Most Read

‘Some days I literally couldn’t move’ - suffering mother’s despair after court hands her £1,100 fine

Donna Weight, from Lowestoft, has told of an ‘awful few years’ after being fined for breaching an abatement notice. Picture: Thomas Chapman

Region sees coldest night of 2019 with more snow expected

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich this morning (Photo: Mathew Foulkes)

“Let us know you are safe” - family’s plea to UEA graduate and teacher turned fugitive

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Controversial plans for 300 homes in treasured woodland given go-ahead

Jason Beckett, treasurer for The Friends of Thorpe Woodlands, in Thorpe woods which are under threat from housing development. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We’ve been paying someone else’s electricity bills for seven years’ - Restaurateur says row means she will have to move

Patricia Rodrigues owner of the Mondragone Italian restaurant in Brandon that is moving premises after a dispute over electricity bills. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police prepare evidence for possible prosecution over death of girl in inflatable trampoline tragedy

Ava-May Littleboy, who died after being thrown from a trampoline in Gorleston. Picture: Courtesy of the Littleboy Family

‘It could help for the crucial part’ – Farke earmarks Norwich City role for deadline day signing

Philip Heise (middle) is interviewed for the first time following his Norwich City switch from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant

Meet the millenials who work six-hour days and get unlimited holiday

The Farnell Clarke team who are able to work when and where they please Picture: PlainSpeakingAgency

Norwich City confirm Philip Heise deal - six months earlier than planned

Philip Heise completes his January move to Norwich City from Dynamo Dresden. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists