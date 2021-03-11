Confusion as Ibiza event council warned against may still go ahead

Published: 7:27 PM March 11, 2021

An Ibiza-themed orchestra event touted to happen in Norwich may still go ahead - despite the city council warning people to avoid registering for tickets.

On Thursday morning, Norwich City Council issued a warning against an event being advertised to take place in Chapelfield Gardens on October 1.

The event, Ibiza Orchestra Live, was initially advertised on Facebook and via its website earlier in the week, with registration open for tickets.

But through its social media channels and via a statement issued to this newspaper, Norwich City Council warned people that another event was tentatively booked for the park on that date and urged them not to register.

However, the organisers of an Oktoberfest event scheduled to take place at the same venue the day after have revealed themselves as being behind the concert - and that talks were ongoing about hosting it.

A spokesman for Oktoberfest Norwich said: "The Ibiza Orchestra Live show is the Friday evening event put on by us at Oktoberfest Norwich.

"It’s been a miscommunication with the council but we are resolving now."

And in a post on its Facebook page further clarifying the situation, the organisers wrote: "This is not a scam event."

They added that the "simple miscommunication" was on their part and that the city council had been "extremely supportive".

However, questions marks still remain over whether the event will go ahead and if so, whether Chapelfield Gardens will be the venue.

A City Hall spokesman said the council was working with the organisers to confirm details of the event and whether it can go ahead - including its venue.

The adverts for the event have described it as being an "epic spectacular".

The advert says: "For one night only get ready to be taken back to the white isle with some of the most iconic Ibiza tracks of all time performed by the incredible Ibiza Orchestra."

Meanwhile the Oktoberfest itself, which features a German beer tent and an oompah band, is scheduled to be held in the city park, having been rescheduled from 2020 until Saturday October 2.