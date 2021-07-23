Hospital creates rainbow pathway to mark Pride celebrations

Published: 2:37 PM July 23, 2021

The Norfolk and Norwich University has created a rainbow walkway in honour of Pride. - Credit: NNUH

Norfolk's largest hospital has created a colour show of solidarity to mark this year's Pride celebrations.

The rainbow pathway at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will be a long term addition to the site, and can be seen outside of the west outpatients and the Arthur South Day Procedure Unit entrances.

It comes ahead of the city's and hospital's Pride events which will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

Paul Jones, NNUH chief people officer, said: “We are proud to be the first trust in the region to create a progress pride pathway in advance of our Norwich Pride celebrations on July 30, as a visual symbol of inclusion.

"It is fantastic that the path has already received so much positivity from our staff, patients and visitors.

"Our LGBT+ Staff Network have been instrumental in this project, which is a long-term addition to the NNUH site.”

Next weekend marks Norwich Pride with a full day of events scheduled to take place online on Saturday, July 31, between 10am and 4pm.