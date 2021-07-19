50,000 home plan gets first green light for submission

Published: 6:26 PM July 19, 2021

Plans for where 50,000 homes will go in the Greater Norwich area are set to be submitted to the government, as the first council gives the nod.

The Greater Norwich Local Plan covers housebuilding in the city, Broadland and South Norfolk over the next two decades.

On Monday, South Norfolk Council cabinet approved the plans ahead of submitting them to the secretary of state for housing.

The final plans were unveiled last month but issues remain.

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved. Pic: Greater Norwich Development Partnership. - Credit: Greater Norwich Development Partnership

Mike Burrell, Greater Norwich planning policy manager, told cabinet members a necessary statement of support from Natural England was expected soon - which officers also said a month ago.

You may also want to watch:

The second major issue facing the plans is a lack of identified sites for gypsies and travellers.

Mr Burrell said: "We have tried very hard to engage but we haven't had any sites submitted.

"We have to progress as local authorities, the three councils need to work together to identify a site or sites."

Council leader John Fuller said: "We are going to have to deal with [finding sites].

South Norfolk District Council said it wanted to build on its Help Hub scheme. - Credit: Archant

"I would say over the years we have done a good job of meeting our need and that is not the same in all authorities.

"We need to make sure there is a proper appropriation of the pitches."

Cabinet members unanimously approved submitting the plans.

Norwich City Council will be discussing the plans on Tuesday.

Mr Burrell said the plan should be submitted to the government on July 30.

What's in the GNLP?

The Greater Norwich Local Plan aims to focus on new building in and around the city and along the A11 - what is dubbed the Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor.

In total, the plan considers where more than 49,000 homes could be built in Greater Norwich by 2038.

That could pave the way for almost 12,000 new homes to be built in Norwich itself and hundreds more in places such as Hellesdon, Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe St Andrew.

With a focus on employment at places such as Norwich Research Park, there would also be more than a thousand new homes in Hethersett and Cringleford, with 2,615 in Wymondham.

There would also be 13,505 to the north east of Norwich.

A contingency for 800 homes in Costessey is also included, for if expected housing is not built elsewhere.

But there would also be more than 4,000 homes in clusters around South Norfolk and Broadland.