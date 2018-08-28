Search

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

PUBLISHED: 09:23 27 December 2018 | UPDATED: 10:17 27 December 2018

Homebase is seeking permission to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A new Iceland and Home Bargains store could be coming to Norwich as Homebase looks to downsize.

The DIY chain is hoping to subdivide its existing 7,440 sqm store at Hall Road Retail Park to create four separate units.

While Homebase will remain in one of the units, Iceland’s Food Warehouse and Home Bargains are said to be interested in taking two others.

A planning application submitted to Norwich City Council states Homebase no longer requires such a large store.

It comes as the company announced earlier this year it would close 42 of its stores amid financial difficulties.

Outline planning permission for the construction of a non-food retail warehouse at the Hall Road site was granted in June 1996.

But applicant Schroders UK Real Estate Fund is now seeking to vary one of the planning conditions to allow the sale of other products.

Iceland and Home Bargains could move into Norwich DIY store

