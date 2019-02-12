Norwich school pupils’ Eat Equilibrato sandwich wins Subway contest
PUBLISHED: 11:45 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:45 22 February 2019
Richard Marsham - RMG Photography Tel - 07798 758711
Students at a Norwich school have been named double winners in a competition challenging entrants to design a mouth-watering sandwich.
The teams from Norwich High School for Girls beat competition from schools and colleges around the region to be crowned winners in two categories of Subway’s Design a Sub competition, winning the overall award and a second for Best Social Media Strategy.
Now in its ninth year, the challenge tasks schools to come up with their own design and marketing campaign for a six-inch sub or flatbread.
The team from the Norwich school designed a sub called Eat Equilibrato, consisting of rotisserie chicken, tomato, lettuce, cucumber, cheddar cheese and barbecue sauce on nine-grain wheat bread.
The winning team – Willow Thicks, Hannah Dye and Sophie Mann – has won £1,000 worth of Amazon vouchers.
A second team won the Best Social Media Strategy prize for their Caesar Pleaser sub.
City of Norwich School students were named runners-up in the Design a Sub contest, with their offering, American Deli.