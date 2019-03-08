Search

'I'm grateful and humble' - Norwich legend's pride at being in new album

PUBLISHED: 16:32 05 October 2019 | UPDATED: 16:32 05 October 2019

Jeremy Goss at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jeremy Goss at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Two Norwich City legends who together played more than 420 games for the Carrow Road club have spoken of their delight as both feature as 'shinies' in the club's first official sticker album.

Onel Hernandez with Charlie Collinson at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodOnel Hernandez with Charlie Collinson at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Canaries fans have been clamouring to get their hands on stickers for the club's first official collectors album which was launched in conjunction with The Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News last month.

Albums and stickers have been flying off the shelves as fans try to collect all 230 stickers which include the current first team, Canary kits through the years, goalkeepers, defenders, midfielders, forwards and managers.

It also includes shinies depicting 10 magic moments from City's illustrious history.

Two club legends to have been honoured with shinies - Jeremy Goss and Darren Huckerby - appeared at a FanZone event at Carrow Park on Saturday (October 5) ahead of City's Premier League clash with Aston Villa.

Darren Huckerby and Adam Drury with Theo Fiddy at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodDarren Huckerby and Adam Drury with Theo Fiddy at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Goss, who made 238 appearances for Norwich between 1984 and 1996, has had his goal against Bayern Munich in the 1993 UEFA Cup - one of the most famous goals in the club's history - featured as one of the shinies in the album.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It's just how proud am I and how lucky am I to be remembered for something that I did good rather than for something bad. It's a humble feeling that in all my time here and all the years that have gone by and I'm still being remembered. For me I'm grateful and I'm humble."

Goss said it was "wonderful" that Canaries fans now had an album of their own to remember their team and past players by.

Daniel and Theo Fiddy at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodDaniel and Theo Fiddy at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Meanwhile Huckerby, who scored 48 goals for Norwich in 203 games between 2003 and 2008, also features as a shiny with his official unveiling as a permanent signing over Christmas 2003.

He joked that Peter Crouch, who came to Norwich on a three-month loan in 2003, should have had a "shiny" instead of him but said it was nice to be one of the special stickers. He said: "It's good to be involved - there's a lot of players and it's just great to be a part of it."

City fan Daniel Fiddy, 34, and his son Theo, six, from Swardeston, are also fans of the album. Mr Fiddy said he thought it was "fantastic".

- Sticker vouchers are in copies of the EDP and Evening News, which can be redeemed for a free pack of five stickers, usually available for £1.

Lily Burton at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodLily Burton at the NCFC Fanzone. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

For a full list of shops selling sticker albums and sticker packets head to pinkun.com/stickers.

