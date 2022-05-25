OPINION: Fine City is mixing it up with a superb range of cocktail bars

Opinion

Zena says Norwich is a great place for her to indulge in her love of cocktails - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

I was a typical teenager back in the 80s, enjoying a bottle of vodka with my mates before we hit the discos of Oulton Broad and Lowestoft.

But I never liked the taste of alcohol and instead of holding my nose I experimented with blending different juices to disguise the harsh taste of vodka - the mildest of all the spirits and one to surely make me catch up with my boozie friends.

Vodka and lime was my favourite, then I discovered the delights of Bacardi and pineapple. White Russian and Black Russian were my earliest cocktail discoveries.

I haven’t changed. I still don’t like the taste of alcohol, to the disappointment of my hubby who’s an enthusiastic wine drinker but has to drink solo.

My wine flight consists of two jugs of tap water and a cup of tea with dessert, I also don’t like beer and am not a lover of stronger spirits that I can’t disguise with sweet or creamy blends like harsh tequila or strong whiskey

But with that all being said I am a cocktail aficionado - and so glad cocktails have caught up with me in the last decade.

I moved back to Norwich 23 years ago after my chef stint in London and unfortunately cocktails didn’t come with me, only my own not superbly mixed blends from home.

All my parties would include some sort of punch, jug of Pina Colada or self-service cocktail bar.

Craig Allison and Rory Smith from Gyre and Gimble - Credit: Brittany Woodman

So, to have a plethora of excellent cocktail bars in Norwich is sure bliss.

My go-to bar blend in those rare places that don’t offer mixology is Amaretto or Disaronno with cranberry juice, of course there is always usually Bacardi and pineapple juice which I can add a shot of Archers peach liquor too or if I’m in those lacklustre bars I’ll simply go for a Tia Maria over ice or get them to add milk (yes I said milk - it’s a poor woman’s Baileys)

My favourite cocktail bars in the city are:

Tipsy Jar - £12 for a shake yourself cocktail jar for two accompanied with garnishes and always mixed perfectly.

Gyre and Gimble - always create seasonal beauties and they produce their own gin and a few liquors, along with a gin school next door.

Arboretum – is a speakeasy style bar and Greg will mix what you fancy. I often ask for port and he’ll blend it into a cocktail. Or sometimes I have a cup of tea!

The Rabbit Hole - upstairs you’ll find a private members club and now an area for non-members with the best porn star martinis.

Chambers - apparently makes the best dirty martini in the city and I believe it.

Gonzos - I’ve not been for a while but they used to offer a mixologist bespoke cocktail and a coffee one served in a copper cup, which was sublime.

St Giles Hotel for a decadent leather sofa lolling cocktail experience in Art Deco splendour.

Talking of cocktails, along with Dani from Mindful Mixology, I am bringing back Norwich cocktail week in October, over the two weekends before half term. I’ll keep you posted about that.

I’d love to hear your favourite places to go for cocktails and the best ones in the city.

Cocktails have come a long way since Del Boy's days in the Nags Head when he ordered a Baileys and cherryade - which if anyone knows cocktails would know it would curdle like milk on the doorstep in the heat wave of 1976!

Zena has a food blog at www.lovenorwichfood.co.uk