Norwich Harry Potter Book Night most popular in years

PUBLISHED: 20:32 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 20:35 07 February 2019

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Wizards young and old gathered in a Norwich book store to experience what it would have been like to attend Hogwarts.

A Harry Potter Book Night was held at Waterstones, Castle Meadow, to take part in owl balloon making, Quidditch and pose for a wizard wanted poster.

Potterheads were encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters from JK Rowling’s bestselling books.

Children’s book expert at the shop Louisa Theobald said: “This has been one of our most popular years and what’s lovely is how young some of the children are.

“They are just discovering the books and there are adults here who have loved the books for years.

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

“The atmosphere has been amazing and it’s great to see everyone come in their costumes with their wands.”

Now in its fifth year it is organised by Bloomsbury publishers with magical events taking place across the country.

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Harry Potter book night at Waterstones, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

