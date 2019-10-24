Search

Advanced search

Latest The New European

'The building is safe' - hairdresser's message after 'at risk' register worries customers

24 October, 2019 - 07:06
Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

Archant

The owner of a hairdressers housed in a building declared 'at risk of being lost' has moved to reassure customers they are open, safe and trading as usual.

26 to 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England26 to 30 Elm Hill, which have been added to Historic England's At Risk register. Photo: Historic England

Last week, Historic England released its latest Heritage At Risk Register, which is updated each year and details sites that are "most at risk of being lost as a result of neglect, decay or inappropriate development".

This year's register included two new additions in Norwich - Bishop Salmon's Porch and 26 to 30 Elm Hill.

The latter is home to offices, a bridal shop and hairdressers John Olivers, which has been based in the 17th century building since 1971.

Its owner Philip Bushnell, who has been at the business since 1974, said the news had prompted a flurry of calls to its salon from concerned customers asking if they were still open - and the building safe to enter.

26 to 30 Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood26 to 30 Elm Hill, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"We are open and we are trading as normal and the building is extremely safe the best of my knowledge," he said. "If it was dangerous I would not have staff here."

MORE: The two new Norwich buildings declared 'at risk' of being lost

You may also want to watch:

Mr Bushnell said works had already been undertaken in parts of the building, including its roof, which was rebuilt after a fire 10 years ago.

He said he was pleased to see the building - which is owned by Norwich City Council - added to the register, but says he was not told beforehand.

"If by registering it [the city council] can receive grants and benefits to keep maintaining these buildings that's fantastic," he said.

"If they don't do something they will lose a historic part of the city. Registering them in my mind is a great idea because we can make Elm Hill an area where people want to come."

He said the area, popular with tourists, risked becoming forgotten by locals.

Historic England said the building had "one of the most extensive medieval vaulted undercrofts in Norwich", with part of the building - away from the hairdressers - suffering from problems in its floor structure.

They said all owners were notified if their properties were added to the register.

Work is ongoing between Norwich City Council and the Norwich Preservation Trust to bring the whole building back up to scratch.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Well-known restaurant sells today at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

Police close westbound lane of A47

Police have closed the westbound lane of the A47 between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: EDP24 traffic map

Town to survey traffic in bid to ban lorries from its streets

Eye town centre is frequently congested with lorries trying to negotiate its narrow streets. Picture: Nick England

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Well-known restaurant sells today at auction for £222,000

Renowned chef Richard Hughes when he owned the Lavender House in Brundall, pictured in 2008. Pic: Archant

‘The building is safe’ - hairdresser’s message after ‘at risk’ register worries customers

Philip Bushnell, owner of John Olivers. Photo: Lauren Cope

City defender on his impressive stat, forging a relationship with Amadou and taking on United

Norwich City defender Ben Godfrey savoured victory over Manchester City at Carrow Road last month Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Alleged attempted murder victim dies in hospital

A police van in Fir Lane, Lowestoft, where a suspected attempted murder took place. Picture: Joseph Norton

This woman has the world’s biggest Wombles collection - and she’s about to sell them off

Gill Seyfang with part of her womble collection at her home in Norwich. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists