Norwich hairdresser wins two industry awards

Stewart Martin, artistic director or Esteem Hair on Timberhill who has been awared two awards by the hair council. Picture: Stewart Martin Archant

An award winning Norwich hairdresser has shown he is a cut above the rest after receiving not one but two awards from the Hair Council.

Stewart Martin, who opened Esteem Hair on Timberhill in April 2105 has been named a master craftsman in hairdressing and barbering by the Hair Council.

The awards are only awarded to state registered hairdressers, who have a number of years' experience and have shown a commitment to the industry.

Mr Martin, who is the artistic director of Esteem hair said: "It's nice to be recognised for what you have achieved and what you have been doing in the industry and for hairdressing.

"Everyone here is really pleased," he said.

The awards come as the Hair Council is calling on more hairdressers to be state registered in order to protect the reputation of the industry and to assure the public know they are visiting qualified salons.