Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

One of Norwich's longest-running barber shops could become flats due to 'steady decline' in business

PUBLISHED: 15:06 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 15:06 21 June 2019

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Archant

The owner of one of Norwich's longest-standing barber shops is hoping to turn the premises into flats due to a "steady decline" in business.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Enzo Casale announced in June that he would be retiring from the world of hairdressing next month after 50 years of running his own salon.

Ahead of his retirement, the 76-year-old, who owns Enzo The Barbers on St Vedast Street, is now seeking permission to turn the premises into two flats.

His application to Norwich City Council states he previously tried to market the property as a leasehold to sell on his business, but had no luck.

In a supporting planning document, CAM Architects said: "In recent times the proprietor and owner [Mr Casale] has noticed a steady decline in his business.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

"The area in which he is located has become saturated with other barbershop offering a rival service.

"In the last two to three years Enzo has employed Arnold Keys (and others) to market the property as leasehold, and effectively sell on his operation but has had very limited and unsuccessful response with no genuine interest."

You may also want to watch:

Cam Architects said the lack of market interest had led to Mr Casale applying to turn the property into residential use.

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Speaking earlier in June, Mr Casale, who is originally from Italy, said he would be retiring on July 20 - exactly 50 years after he opened the salon.

While he has owned his own business for five decades, he has been cutting hair for much longer, starting his career in Gorleston-on-Sea in 1962.

Speaking about his profession, he said: "I enjoy the work and talking to my customers, but it does become monotonous and age doesn't help. You get problems with your back, legs an shoulders.

"I feel like I could carry on mentally, but I have done my 50 years. Ten shops have been opened up by people who have worked for me. I feel like I have done my bit."

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria PertusaAfter 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Casale opened a second salon in the 1980s on Aylsham Road, which is now run by his son Ottavio.

He said while his salon will close when he retires, the name will continue through his son's shop.

Speaking about his retirement plans, he said: "I have invested a little bit of money into property and have now become a dreaded name, 'a landlord'."

Most Read

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Dog walker saved by schnauzer after man pulled knife on her

Elizabeth Devery with Wellington, the standard schnauzer dog who saved her by scaring away a man who threatened her with a hunting knife when she got back to her car after walking her client's dogs. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

Running column: Sub 20-minute 5K took a lot out of Mark Armstrong - is he ready to go again?

Mark Armstrong out on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists