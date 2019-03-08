Video

One of Norwich's longest-running barber shops could become flats due to 'steady decline' in business

After 50 years in the barbershop business in Norwich Enzo Cassale is retiring. Picture: Victoria Pertusa Archant

The owner of one of Norwich's longest-standing barber shops is hoping to turn the premises into flats due to a "steady decline" in business.

Enzo Casale announced in June that he would be retiring from the world of hairdressing next month after 50 years of running his own salon.

Ahead of his retirement, the 76-year-old, who owns Enzo The Barbers on St Vedast Street, is now seeking permission to turn the premises into two flats.

His application to Norwich City Council states he previously tried to market the property as a leasehold to sell on his business, but had no luck.

In a supporting planning document, CAM Architects said: "In recent times the proprietor and owner [Mr Casale] has noticed a steady decline in his business.

"The area in which he is located has become saturated with other barbershop offering a rival service.

"In the last two to three years Enzo has employed Arnold Keys (and others) to market the property as leasehold, and effectively sell on his operation but has had very limited and unsuccessful response with no genuine interest."

Cam Architects said the lack of market interest had led to Mr Casale applying to turn the property into residential use.

Speaking earlier in June, Mr Casale, who is originally from Italy, said he would be retiring on July 20 - exactly 50 years after he opened the salon.

While he has owned his own business for five decades, he has been cutting hair for much longer, starting his career in Gorleston-on-Sea in 1962.

Speaking about his profession, he said: "I enjoy the work and talking to my customers, but it does become monotonous and age doesn't help. You get problems with your back, legs an shoulders.

"I feel like I could carry on mentally, but I have done my 50 years. Ten shops have been opened up by people who have worked for me. I feel like I have done my bit."

Mr Casale opened a second salon in the 1980s on Aylsham Road, which is now run by his son Ottavio.

He said while his salon will close when he retires, the name will continue through his son's shop.

Speaking about his retirement plans, he said: "I have invested a little bit of money into property and have now become a dreaded name, 'a landlord'."