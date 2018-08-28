Search

Trains cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”

PUBLISHED: 13:21 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 13:43 07 January 2019

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to

Norwich and Great Yarmouth trains cancelled due to "disruptive passengers". Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled due to “disruptive passengers”.

Greater Anglia tweeted today (January 7) that the 12.36pm service from Norwich to Great Yarmouth and the 1.17pm service travelling in the opposite direction were to be called off.

More to follow.

If you have been affected by this, get in touch with daniel.hickey@archant.co.uk

