Delays as commuter trains cancelled
PUBLISHED: 07:30 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:03 13 May 2019
Rail passengers are facing delays following a series of cancellations this morning.
Trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth have been cancelled due to engine faults, affecting the 7.30 am and 8.46 am from Great Yarmouth to Norwich and 8.09 am from Norwich to Great Yarmouth.
The cancellations will affect passengers travelling to either station from Brundall Gardens, Brundall, Lingwood and Acle.