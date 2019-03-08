Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Buses to replace trains between Norwich and coast for second weekend

PUBLISHED: 07:03 30 March 2019 | UPDATED: 07:03 30 March 2019

Buses will replace trains between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

Buses will replace trains between Norwich, Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft this weekend. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT EASTERN DAILY PRESS (01603) 772434

Buses will be replacing trains between Norwich and Great Yarmouth and Lowestoft again this weekend.

A major signalling project and track renewal works began on the lines between the city and the coast on Saturday, March 23 and are continuing until tomorrow, March 31.

As a result buses are replacing all services between the stations, but there will be no services to Berney Arms.

See www.greateranglia.co.uk for more information.

Check our live traffic map before you travel.

Most Read

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

Which Norfolk secondary schools have the most empty places for the new intake?

The Hewett Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust, was one of the Norfolk secondary schools to have more than 20pc of its places unfilled for the 2019/20 year seven intake. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Drug-driver caught with one-year-old in car handed roads ban

Norwich Magistrates Court. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘We always have hope’ - parents of murdered mum Michelle Bettles reveal new clue

John Bettles visits the grave of his daughter Michelle Bettles who was murdered in 2002. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Chaos and gridlock on the A47 as police sergeant ‘flabbergasted’ at rubber-necking motorists taking photos

A crash is causing delays on the A47 near the Postwick junction. Photo: Chris Harris

Referee maimed for life in brutal attack by goalkeeper

Aaron Wick leaving court after admitting a wounding charge Picture: Archant

Camper van couple ‘gassed by thieves’ on dream road trip

A sun set behind the couple's van Picture: Peter Gosling

Two arrested after £1m cannabis factory found in small village

Two men have been charged in connection with 800 cannabis plants found at industrial premises at Redgrave, near Diss. Picture: Suffolk Police

Fourth crash in six hours on A47

A car ended up in a ditch on the A47 at Colney. Photo: NARS

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We always have hope’ - parents of murdered mum Michelle Bettles reveal new clue

John Bettles visits the grave of his daughter Michelle Bettles who was murdered in 2002. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Crack under pressure? Not a chance, insists City chief Farke

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke wants no let up against Middlesbrough Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘If he got into the kennel he would kill me’ - Woman’s hand bitten off by dog

Sue Scarlett meets crew of East Anglian Air Ambulance crew. Photo: EAAA

“We’re spending Mother’s Day together - at work!”

Vicky Webb and Gill Cushion

Fly-tippers target RSPCA charity shop

Rubbish dumped in the RSPCA's bin included an item which identified a business Picture: Submitted
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists