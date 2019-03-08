Buses to replace trains between Norwich and coast for second weekend

A major signalling project and track renewal works began on the lines between the city and the coast on Saturday, March 23 and are continuing until tomorrow, March 31.

As a result buses are replacing all services between the stations, but there will be no services to Berney Arms.

See www.greateranglia.co.uk for more information.

