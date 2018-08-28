Search

Advanced search

Norwich grandad died after injecting heroin, inquest hears

PUBLISHED: 18:22 05 December 2018

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroners' Court. Picture: David Bale

The inquest was held at Norfolk Coroners' Court. Picture: David Bale

Archant

The daughter of a man who died of a heroin overdose spoke of her shock at his death, and said: “He had finally found his feet.”

Leah Punchard’s father Martin, 50, was found dead at Gentry Place, in Norwich, on August 25 this year after injecting heroin.

The 29-year-old mother-of-two from Norwich said her father’s death was “difficult to take in”.

She said: “He was a good grandad. He was close to me and my brother’s children.

“Dad spent a lot of time with me. He had quite a difficult background but he got his own flat over the road to where I live.

“He was finding his feet.”

Miss Punchard, who works at St Edmunds College in Norwich, added: “That’s why this is difficult to take in. It’s not the life he led.”

At an inquest held at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, December 5, area coroner Yvonne Blake said Mr Punchard’s death was drug related.

A post-mortem examination found his medical cause of death was due to opiate toxicity, including heroin.

The report found diazepam consistent with therapeutic use, cocaine consistent with recreational use, and a morphine blood concentration consistent with illicit morphine or heroin use.

Ms Blake returned a conclusion of a drug-related death and said: “I am not considering suicide.”

The area coroner told Miss Punchard, who attended her father’s inquest, he “would not have suffered in any way”.

Police and paramedics were called to the Gentry Place address in the morning of August 25.

Mr Punchard’s had a small scratch to his hand and light bruising on his forehead.

A resident of the address, who called the ambulance said Mr Punchard had injected the drug himself. He said he was passed out for about four hours and when he woke up Mr Punchard was slumped over a table.

A report from Mr Punchard’s GP stated that his blood toxicity tests had been clean for two years.

Ms Blake told Miss Punchard: “There was nothing to suggest anything other than your dad injected himself with the heroin.

“Police closed the investigation as there were no suspicious circumstances.

“If you stop using heroin or morphine your tolerance goes down.

“If you take a dose you would have taken a few years ago it could be very dangerous.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Man tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Norfolk village

A man was tied up by burglars who broke into his home in Little Melton. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Dead moth in flour and expired food in fridge - takeaway slapped with zero food hygiene rating

A dead moth was found in a container of flour at Manhattan Pizza and Kebab, in Lowestoft. Photo: Google.

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell

Woman assaults staff member in Norwich restaurant and two police officers

Jive Norwich in Exchange Street Credit: Google Maps

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Parent who was ‘frightening’ children at a Norfolk school rows with police officer

The parent was wearing a face mask which cyclists use to protect their nose and face from the cold

Video 11 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from a Christmas market to panto

Christmas Market Credit: Getty Images

Live WATCH: Time for Norwich City to trot on – The PinkUn Show #159 LIVE with O’Hagan and Lawn

The latest edition of The PinkUn Show sees TV commentator Dano O'Hagan and Along Come Norwich's Andy Lawn join Michael Bailey to discuss all the big Norwich City talking points.

Gallery The long read: Could this finally be the end of Norfolk’s notorious tyre mountain following its 20-year saga?

Tattersett Business Park owner, businessman Roger Gawn, with the mound of car and lorry tyres. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man spots shocking passenger in car in Norwich suburb

A scary skeleton was spotted strapped into the passenger seat of a car parked in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Rob Setchell
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Rain

Rain

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast