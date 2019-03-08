UEA graduate died on 'dream holiday' in Thailand after falling into glass doors

Luke Goodere died while on a 'dream holiday' in Thailand. Picture: Clive Goodere Archant

A UEA graduate died in a "tragic accident" when he tripped over his suitcase and fell through a glass door while on a dream holiday in Thailand.

The UEA graduate had made a home in Sydney with his girlfriend. Picture: Clive Goodere The UEA graduate had made a home in Sydney with his girlfriend. Picture: Clive Goodere

Luke Goodere, 33, had stopped off at Phi Phi island on the way back to his home in Australia after his first visit to see his UK family and newborn niece for two-and-a-half years.

An inquest heard Luke had been out with friends and fell into a glass door on to a balcony.

Brought up in Skegness, Lincs, with his two sisters - Mr Goodere attended a local grammar school before completing a business management degree at the University of East Anglia where he also played American football for the UEA Pirates.

After graduating, Mr Goodere joined the Royal Bank of Scotland in Norwich and was promoted to a data analyst - but after a couple of years he decided life behind a desk was not for him and left to travel the world.

Mr Goodere, who lived with his girlfriend in Sydney, was last seen by a friend to be fast asleep at 4am but was found dead four hours later, the inquest in Lincoln heard.

It is believed he may have got out of bed to use the toilet, tripped over his suitcase on the floor and fallen through glass doors to the balcony.

Thai police revealed that he suffered a fatal abdominal injury from a shard of broken glass.

Coroner's officer Charlotte Alexander said in an investigation report: "It is believed that it was some time after 4am and he's fallen through the glass doors to the balcony.

"His suitcase was between the bed and the door so potentially he had tripped."

A post mortem examination gave the cause of death as abdominal haemorrhage as a result of abdominal injury.

Lincolnshire Coroner Paul Smith concluded that Mr Goodere died as a consequence of an accident on April 11, 2019.

"He had consumed some alcohol and he and his friends returned to his accommodation.

"He may or may not have had too much alcohol in his system - I make no findings in relation to that.

"He was seen fast asleep at 4am and the authorities were alerted four hours later at 8am.

"During the course of the night he got up from the bed and suffered an accidental fall and suffered an injury that led to his death."

The coroner added: "The information is somewhat sparse. The police investigation appears to have excluded the possibility of third party involvement.

"There's no suggestion that any criminal act was suspected or investigated.

Mr Goodere's dad Clive Goodere, a retired Lincolnshire Police officer, has paid tribute to his son.

Mr Goodere snr said: "Whatever Luke did, he did 100 per cent. He was the most loyal of friends and excelled at sport, including rugby, fencing, tennis and golf."

He revealed that he once asked Luke when was he going to 'proper job' to which he replied: "Dad, when are you going to get a life?"

Mr Goodere snr added: "Luke had decided with his girlfriend, Kelly, to make his home in Sydney.

"He returned to England in March for 12 days — the first time in two-and-a-half years he had been home — to meet his new niece, Ava-Rose, and visit family and friends.

"On his way back to Australia, he stopped off to visit friends in Thailand and lost his life in a tragic accident in Phi Phi.

"Years ago, when asked what he would do if he had a week to live, Luke said he would go home to see his family and visit friends in Phi Phi — exactly what he did."