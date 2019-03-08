Police appeal after Norwich girl, 14, goes missing

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing Norfolk teenager.

Georgia Moore, 14 and from Norwich, was last week on Saturday at about 2pm in the Bishop Bridge Road area of the city.

Her disappearance was reported to police a short while later.

She is described as having shoulder length dark brown hair, tied up in a ponytail, being of slim build and is about 5ft 8in tall.

When last seen she was wearing a grey faux fur jacket, cropped royal blue t-shirt, black jeans and white Nike trainers.

Enquires are on-going to locate Georgia. Anyone who has seen her or a person matching the description given, or has information as to her current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police quoting CAD number 519 of March 30, 2019.