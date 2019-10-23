Search

Advanced search

5 of the most 'haunted' places in Norwich

23 October, 2019 - 12:35
These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor

These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor

(c) copyright newzulu.com

Halloween is just around the corner and there's no better time to explore the ghostly history of some of Norwich's oldest buildings and streets.

Maddermarket Theatre and the alley next to it are said to be haunted. Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYMaddermarket Theatre and the alley next to it are said to be haunted. Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ghost hunters take note, these city locations are all said to be hubs of paranormal activity.

1. The Maddermarket Theatre, St John's Alley

As anyone who has trod the boards at The Maddermarket Theatre will be aware, rumours of a ghostly monk abound here.

The theatre is based on the site of a former Roman Catholic chapel and the holy apparition is said to have been seen moving across the stage and in the alleyway leading to the theatre.

Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich Credit: Denise BradleyMaddermarket Theatre in Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley

He's also been blamed for hiding wigs, jamming doors and moving costumes backstage.

But if you're about to succumb to stage fright then be reassured, the spectral monk is also said to have saved the life of an actress who was about to be hit by a falling light and comfort actors who forget their lines.

2. The Adam and Eve, Bishopgate

This historic pub, suggested to be one of the oldest in Norwich, is said to be home to the ghost of Lord Sheffield - stabbed in 1549 during Kett's rebellion and dragged to the former inn on the site of what is now the Adam and Eve.

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As ghoulish as all that sounds, Lord Sheffield is apparently a fairly friendly presence, who enjoys ringing a bell in the upper bar when nobody is there.

The ghost of James Rush, hanged for attempted murder in 1849, is also said to pay the pub a visit along with a medieval French-speaking monk who has been glimpsed under the floorboards.

Some people have even claimed to have felt an invisible person running fingers through their hair, but who's to say which spirit is responsible.

3. Number 19, Magdalen Street

19 Magdalen Street for Weird Norfolk Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 201819 Magdalen Street for Weird Norfolk Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The building located at 19 Magdalen Street has passed through the hands of many owners since it was built more than 300 years ago.

Many of its past occupants, including those who ran the shop in the 1970s when it was Radio Rentals, and later an Oxfam manger, have reported strange and unexplained activities - the source of which are said to be the ghost of murdered working girl 'Sara', who met her death in 1860.

One previous tenant even claimed they opened up the shop one morning to find all the mirrors turned around and said they were told that an exorcism took place there in the 1980s.

More recent tenants say they have heard the stories but haven't experienced anything out of the ordinary themselves.

Norwich castle is said to be haunted. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNorwich castle is said to be haunted. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

READ MORE: Weird Norfolk: The ghost of 19 Magdalen Street, Norwich

4. Norwich Castle, Castle Meadow

A Norman castle on a hill that used to be a place of imprisonment and execution is an obvious place for ghosts and sure enough there are many tales of sightings here.

A woman in black, who has been seen since the 1820s, is reportedly sighted to this day in the building's art gallery and some people even claim to have seen the remains of rebel Robert Kett hanging from the castle in a cage.

Elm Hill in Norwich is though to be haunted. Photo: Lydia TaylorElm Hill in Norwich is though to be haunted. Photo: Lydia Taylor

There are also rumours of a floating skull and the ghost of a woman who was executed for killing her husband.

5. Elm Hill

One of the oldest streets in Norwich, Elm Hill has been at the centre of reports of unexplained stomping footsteps and activity that legend attributes to an angry priest named Father Ignatius.

According to the story, Ignatius cursed those that didn't pray with him and the people of Norwich became so fed up with him that an angry mob drove him out of the city.

People say his furious ghost has returned to curse passers by.

READ MORE: Weird Norfolk: the ghostly Victorian preacher that haunts Elm Hill, cursing passers-by

For more ghostly goings on in the local area check out the Weird Norfolk archive and Instagram page.

You may also want to watch:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

‘He was a gift from god’ - parents warning after teen’s aerosol death

Robert and Susan Waple, with a picture of their son, Jack, who died in June, aged 13, after inhaling too much deodorant from an aerosol. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Search after woman, 75, reported missing

Police are appealing to help trace 75-year-old June Brown who is missing in North Norfolk. Picture: Norfolk Police

‘Trash Girl’ appeals to thieves after bicycle is stolen

Trash Girl (Nadia Sparkes) at Reepham High school Photo: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

A47 closed for hours after serious crash

Both directions of the A47 near Honingham has been closed due to a crash. Picture: Google Maps

Woman dies and seven injured in crash

The scene of a collision between two cars on the A143 near the Brockdish junction that led to the death of a woman. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘No better than racism’ - London couple face abuse from town locals

Paul and Clare Foskett from London, now living in Wells. They have been shocked by the disrespect shown to them by local people. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family business swings to a loss despite increasing turnover to £269m

Staff at R G Carter, which is based in Norwich. Picture: Paul Nixon

Yarmouth joke gets ‘biggest laugh’ as Jack Whitehall comes to Norwich

Podcast host Chris Reeve with Jack Whitehall and his Norwich City shirt at his Theatre Royal gig Credit: Chris Reeve - Talk Norwich City

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Village road flooded after sewer becomes blocked

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called to Little Melton after a sewer under School Lane became blocked. Picture: Bethany Whymark

Inquest hears boy, 4, died in stair gate accident

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Basking shark seen off Norfolk

A basking shark spotted off the Cromer coast in 2017. Picture John Davies.

5 of the most ‘haunted’ places in Norwich

These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor

Investigations continue after teenager attacked in nightclub

The Waterfront in Norwich. PIC: Supplied by The Waterfront.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists