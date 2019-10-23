5 of the most 'haunted' places in Norwich

These are some of the most haunted places in Norwich. Photo: Lydia Taylor (c) copyright newzulu.com

Halloween is just around the corner and there's no better time to explore the ghostly history of some of Norwich's oldest buildings and streets.

Maddermarket Theatre and the alley next to it are said to be haunted. Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Maddermarket Theatre and the alley next to it are said to be haunted. Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Ghost hunters take note, these city locations are all said to be hubs of paranormal activity.

1. The Maddermarket Theatre, St John's Alley

As anyone who has trod the boards at The Maddermarket Theatre will be aware, rumours of a ghostly monk abound here.

The theatre is based on the site of a former Roman Catholic chapel and the holy apparition is said to have been seen moving across the stage and in the alleyway leading to the theatre.

Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley Maddermarket Theatre in Norwich Credit: Denise Bradley

He's also been blamed for hiding wigs, jamming doors and moving costumes backstage.

But if you're about to succumb to stage fright then be reassured, the spectral monk is also said to have saved the life of an actress who was about to be hit by a falling light and comfort actors who forget their lines.

2. The Adam and Eve, Bishopgate

This historic pub, suggested to be one of the oldest in Norwich, is said to be home to the ghost of Lord Sheffield - stabbed in 1549 during Kett's rebellion and dragged to the former inn on the site of what is now the Adam and Eve.

The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY The Adam & Eve, the oldest pub in Norwich, is said to have a ghost. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As ghoulish as all that sounds, Lord Sheffield is apparently a fairly friendly presence, who enjoys ringing a bell in the upper bar when nobody is there.

The ghost of James Rush, hanged for attempted murder in 1849, is also said to pay the pub a visit along with a medieval French-speaking monk who has been glimpsed under the floorboards.

Some people have even claimed to have felt an invisible person running fingers through their hair, but who's to say which spirit is responsible.

3. Number 19, Magdalen Street

19 Magdalen Street for Weird Norfolk Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018 19 Magdalen Street for Weird Norfolk Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

The building located at 19 Magdalen Street has passed through the hands of many owners since it was built more than 300 years ago.

Many of its past occupants, including those who ran the shop in the 1970s when it was Radio Rentals, and later an Oxfam manger, have reported strange and unexplained activities - the source of which are said to be the ghost of murdered working girl 'Sara', who met her death in 1860.

One previous tenant even claimed they opened up the shop one morning to find all the mirrors turned around and said they were told that an exorcism took place there in the 1980s.

More recent tenants say they have heard the stories but haven't experienced anything out of the ordinary themselves.

Norwich castle is said to be haunted. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Norwich castle is said to be haunted. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

4. Norwich Castle, Castle Meadow

A Norman castle on a hill that used to be a place of imprisonment and execution is an obvious place for ghosts and sure enough there are many tales of sightings here.

A woman in black, who has been seen since the 1820s, is reportedly sighted to this day in the building's art gallery and some people even claim to have seen the remains of rebel Robert Kett hanging from the castle in a cage.

Elm Hill in Norwich is though to be haunted. Photo: Lydia Taylor Elm Hill in Norwich is though to be haunted. Photo: Lydia Taylor

There are also rumours of a floating skull and the ghost of a woman who was executed for killing her husband.

5. Elm Hill

One of the oldest streets in Norwich, Elm Hill has been at the centre of reports of unexplained stomping footsteps and activity that legend attributes to an angry priest named Father Ignatius.

According to the story, Ignatius cursed those that didn't pray with him and the people of Norwich became so fed up with him that an angry mob drove him out of the city.

People say his furious ghost has returned to curse passers by.

