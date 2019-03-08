Firefighters at gas explosion in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:11 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:54 19 March 2019
Archant
Firefighters are tackling a blaze caused by a small gas explosion in Norwich.
Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion on Norvic Drive in Norwich. Picture Twitter/NorwichPolice
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and police were called to reports of a gas explosion and leak in Norvic Drive this morning.
Fire crews are at the scene extinguishing a fire in a building.
Fire crews at the scene of a gas explosion in Norwich. Picture Taz Ali.
The road is currently closed near to Bluebell Road.
More to follow.
