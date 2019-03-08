Firefighters at gas explosion in Norwich

Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion on Norvic Drive in Norwich.

Firefighters are tackling a blaze caused by a small gas explosion in Norwich.

Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion on Norvic Drive in Norwich. Picture Twitter/NorwichPolice Emergency services at the scene of a gas explosion on Norvic Drive in Norwich. Picture Twitter/NorwichPolice

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service and police were called to reports of a gas explosion and leak in Norvic Drive this morning.

Fire crews are at the scene extinguishing a fire in a building.

Fire crews at the scene of a gas explosion in Norwich. Picture Taz Ali. Fire crews at the scene of a gas explosion in Norwich. Picture Taz Ali.

The road is currently closed near to Bluebell Road.

More to follow.