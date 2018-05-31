Search

How another piece of Norwich's industrial history has disappeared

PUBLISHED: 06:30 30 November 2019

A drone-captured image of Norwich's final gasholder before its demolition. Picture: National Grid Property

A drone-captured image of Norwich's final gasholder before its demolition. Picture: National Grid Property

National Grid Property

For more than a century it loomed over Norwich, casting an unmistakable figure on the city skyline.

A drone-captured image of Norwich's final gasholder before its demolition. Picture: National Grid PropertyA drone-captured image of Norwich's final gasholder before its demolition. Picture: National Grid Property

However, the giant Victorian gas holder, which stood towards the base of Gas Hill, is no more, after a scheme to dismantle it was completed earlier this year.

The 16-sided gas holder was dismantled by the National Grid as part of a scheme to put the site back into use, with the metal structure having been redundant for some time.

The exact future use of the site remains unclear for now, however a construction team remains on the site carrying out work to clear it.

A spokesman for National Grid Property said: "The gas holders were removed earlier this year and we are just carrying out minor works on the site to conclude the programme, expected to finish before the new year.

The gas holder in Gas Hill takes shape in 1894.

"It is likely that there is going to be the need for further environmental assessment works to take place further down the line.

"National Grid's focus is on improving the environmental conditions of the site so it can be brought back into beneficial use in the future. In terms of what that will be, there is nothing confirmed at the moment."

Works to dismantle the enormous structure began last year, despite an 11th hour bid from a Brundall-based developer to purchase the site and preserve them within a future housing project.

Norwich city view from Gas Hill pic taken 13th oct 1965

However, before the mental giant could be removed, the National Grid used a drone to capture the imposing figure for one last time, providing a rare birds'-eye view.

The landmark's demolition was fought by civic watchdog the Norwich Society before the decision was made and now the society hopes any redevelopment will by sympathetic to the site's history.

Paul Burrell, chairman of the Norwich Society said: " It was a great pity that they were taken down and we now have fewer and fewer physical reminders of our industrial heritage.

"As former gas sites are often highly contaminated, perhaps the easiest thing to do would be to make it an outdoor wildlife space.

ONE OF GAS HILL'S GIANT GAS HOLDERS.ONE OF GAS HILL'S GIANT GAS HOLDERS.

"Alternatively, if it is redeveloped, we would hope it would be of high quality and not overlooking the homes nearby."

