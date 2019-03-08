Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google
Video

Norwich Games Festival returns to The Forum

PUBLISHED: 17:36 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 28 May 2019

Participants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Participants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

Scores of gaming fans flocked to an annual festival - where they had the chance to see props from a smash-hit Netflix series.

Participants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYParticipants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich Games Festival is at The Forum for a week, celebrating video games, classic retro games, coding and new game technology.

Daniel Scales, Producer of Norwich Games Festival, said: "There has been a really good response to the range of things we have going on. We are being visited by over 20 developers bringing unique games that aren't out yet so you can give them a go.

You may also want to watch:

"People have been really engaging with all the different content we have whether it is playing retro games or workshops."

Cynthia Rocha, front, and her son Adam, four at the Norwich Games Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYCynthia Rocha, front, and her son Adam, four at the Norwich Games Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The festival, which will be in the Forum until Saturday, June 1, has special events including the chance to see props from the hit Netflix Black Mirror show Bandersnatch.

■ For more information visit www.norwichgamesfestival.com

Most Read

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Norfolk set to be hotter than Ibiza with highs of 27C

People enjoying the summer sunshine on Cromer beach. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Most Read

Police concern for person’s safety causes traffic mayhem on A47

Police concern for a person's safety led to the closure of the A47 for more than two hours. Picture: @Malachai69

Man stabbed in Norwich park

Officers were called to Penn Grove shortly after 7.15pm on Sunday evening following reports a man had suffered knife wounds. Picture: Abigail Nicholson

‘I’m at my wit’s end’ - residents plagued by noise from summer events at city park

Gordon Marriot, 80, has complained to Norwich City Council about the loud late-night noise from summer events at Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Restaurant defends 200 oz steak challenge

The burger challenge at Netherton Steakhouse in Long Stratton. Photo: Netherton Steakhouse

European Elections 2019: How did people vote in each district in Norfolk and Waveney?

The Brexit Party were the big winners in the European election in the East of England. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Community in shock after popular park is closed following an arson attack

Children's play equipment has been deliberately set on fire just as half-term has begun, The Footpath, Poringland. Picture: Pippa Hopwood

Tearoom to close because there’s ‘nowhere to park’

The Pretty Little Teashop is for sale. Pictured are members of the Red Hat Ladies Society. Pic: Pretty Little Teashop

Restaurant given zero food hygiene rating was storing raw meat next to salad

Gabby in Great Yarmouth has been handed a zero-star food hygiene rating. Picture: Joseph Norton

Former Dereham Town midfielder signs for Cambridge United

Luke Hannant, pictured during his Dereham Town days, has signed for Cambridge United Picture: Ian Burt

Woman involved in Prince Philip crash banned from driving for speeding offences

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash. Photo: ITV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists