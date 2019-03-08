Norwich Games Festival returns to The Forum
PUBLISHED: 17:36 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 28 May 2019
Scores of gaming fans flocked to an annual festival - where they had the chance to see props from a smash-hit Netflix series.
The Norwich Games Festival is at The Forum for a week, celebrating video games, classic retro games, coding and new game technology.
Daniel Scales, Producer of Norwich Games Festival, said: "There has been a really good response to the range of things we have going on. We are being visited by over 20 developers bringing unique games that aren't out yet so you can give them a go.
"People have been really engaging with all the different content we have whether it is playing retro games or workshops."
The festival, which will be in the Forum until Saturday, June 1, has special events including the chance to see props from the hit Netflix Black Mirror show Bandersnatch.
■ For more information visit www.norwichgamesfestival.com