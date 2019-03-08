Video

Norwich Games Festival returns to The Forum

Participants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2019

Scores of gaming fans flocked to an annual festival - where they had the chance to see props from a smash-hit Netflix series.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Participants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Participants face the screens at the Norwich Games Festival at the Forum. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Norwich Games Festival is at The Forum for a week, celebrating video games, classic retro games, coding and new game technology.

Daniel Scales, Producer of Norwich Games Festival, said: "There has been a really good response to the range of things we have going on. We are being visited by over 20 developers bringing unique games that aren't out yet so you can give them a go.

You may also want to watch:

"People have been really engaging with all the different content we have whether it is playing retro games or workshops."

Cynthia Rocha, front, and her son Adam, four at the Norwich Games Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Cynthia Rocha, front, and her son Adam, four at the Norwich Games Festival. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The festival, which will be in the Forum until Saturday, June 1, has special events including the chance to see props from the hit Netflix Black Mirror show Bandersnatch.

■ For more information visit www.norwichgamesfestival.com