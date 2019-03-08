Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch highlight at this year’s Norwich Games Festival

PUBLISHED: 09:13 07 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:13 07 April 2019

This year's Norwich Games Festival will include an exhibition of original props from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch. Picture: Norwich Games Festival

This year's Norwich Games Festival will include an exhibition of original props from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch. Picture: Norwich Games Festival

Norwich Games Festival

Fans of Black Mirror’s hit interactive film Bandersnatch are in for a treat at this year’s Norwich Games Festival.

This year's Norwich Games Festival will include an exhibition of original props from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch. Picture: Norwich Games FestivalThis year's Norwich Games Festival will include an exhibition of original props from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch. Picture: Norwich Games Festival

Taking place at The Forum, between Monday, May 27 and Saturday, June 1, the festival programme includes indie, mainstream and retro games, seminars, talks, careers advice and workshops, with many locally created games on display including Rhythm of the Gods and Irrational Karate, both created by Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduates.

A highlight for TV fans is an exhibition from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch, where a selection of original props and a version of the Nohzdyve game on the Sinclair Spectrum, as seen on the show, will be on display.

This year's Norwich Games Festival will include an exhibition of original props from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch. Picture: Norwich Games FestivalThis year's Norwich Games Festival will include an exhibition of original props from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch. Picture: Norwich Games Festival

It brings together many organisations including lead education partner NUA, One Life left Gaming Café, East Coast College and Access Creative College.

The full programme can be viewed at norwichgamesfestival.com and talks will be announced on Wednesday, April 10.

Most Read

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Grieving mother’s shock after daughter’s ‘wake’ is cancelled by pub the day before the funeral

Annie Smith with her daughters Miranda (left) and Olivia. Picture: Sara Lock

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship win against QPR

Tim Krul played his part in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Praise for Norwich City’s fan groups who have improved Carrow Road’s atmosphere

The home fans get behind their side as they display the yellow and green before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 13/03/2019

Most Read

Travellers move onto city car park

Travellers have moved onto St Crispins car park in Norwich. Picture: Archant

The little-known story of the Norfolk woman who survived the Titanic but never went near water again

May Howard from North Walsham who was aboard the ill-fated Titanic is the subject of a new exhibition at North Walsham Heritage Centre. Picture: John Balls

Norwich hotel in liquidation after failing to pay staff for “some time”

St Giles House Hotel has gone into liquidation. Picture: Archant

Man’s body found on Norfolk industrial estate

Woodland Park Industrial Estate. PIC: Peter Walsh

Motorcyclist suffers “serious injuries” after Sprowston crash

Police were called to Wroxham Road at 3.45pm today (Friday, April 5) to reports of a collision between a motorbike and a car. Photo: Marc Betts

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Doctor Who actor Matt Smith praises Prince Philip’s ‘amazing’ attitude after Norfolk crash

Matt Smith has praised the Duke of Edinburgh, saying he showed an unflappable attitude after his car crash in Norfolk. Picture: Ian West/PA Wire

Nursery team left ‘devastated’ by Ofsted judgement

Ofsted logo

Paddy Davitt: Norwich City player ratings after a 4-0 Championship win against QPR

Tim Krul played his part in Norwich City's 4-0 Championship win against QPR Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich church hall built in wrong place served with new enforcement notice

The new church hall extension at Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Town centre in line for spring clean

Great Yarmouth town centre is in line for a spring clean which has been organised by the Civic Society. Picture: Antony Kelly
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists