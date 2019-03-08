Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch highlight at this year’s Norwich Games Festival

Fans of Black Mirror’s hit interactive film Bandersnatch are in for a treat at this year’s Norwich Games Festival.

Taking place at The Forum, between Monday, May 27 and Saturday, June 1, the festival programme includes indie, mainstream and retro games, seminars, talks, careers advice and workshops, with many locally created games on display including Rhythm of the Gods and Irrational Karate, both created by Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) graduates.

A highlight for TV fans is an exhibition from the hit Black Mirror film Bandersnatch, where a selection of original props and a version of the Nohzdyve game on the Sinclair Spectrum, as seen on the show, will be on display.

It brings together many organisations including lead education partner NUA, One Life left Gaming Café, East Coast College and Access Creative College.

The full programme can be viewed at norwichgamesfestival.com and talks will be announced on Wednesday, April 10.