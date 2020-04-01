Search

Advanced search

‘It was no joke’ - Norwich friends’ dramatic journey home after week in New Delhi airport

PUBLISHED: 08:09 01 April 2020 | UPDATED: 08:09 01 April 2020

Diane Want and Sue Smith who have safely made it home to Norwich after being stranded in Delhi airport. Pic: Claire Gebbett.

Diane Want and Sue Smith who have safely made it home to Norwich after being stranded in Delhi airport. Pic: Claire Gebbett.

Claire Gebbett

Two women who lived in New Delhi airport after India went into lockdown are safely back home in Norwich.

Sue Smith, 73 and her friend Diane Want, 63, went to India at the beginning of March for what was intended to be a month-long trip.

However, when the British government advised all those who were abroad to return to the UK because of the coronavirus the pair found themselves stuck and unable to catch a flight home.

Now, after a week-long ordeal, which included an internal flight, a tense taxi ride, several nights sleeping in an airport lounge, the kindness of multiple strangers and a flight to Tokyo, the pair are home.

The duo managed to leave India on Friday, March 27, after boarding a flight to Tokyo. Mrs Smith said: “It just so happened that this young Finnish man said that Japanese Airlines were talking to an American woman, [to get her out].

“I spoke to Diane, [we were able to buy a ticket] and they held the plane for us, it was quite hairy because it was getting dark and we couldn’t see where we were going.

“Right up until we got on the plane we weren’t sure it was real.”

However, while the pair were in the air, Japan shut its borders. Mrs Smith said when they landed the Japanese authorities were surprised to see them.

“They were quite horrified that we were there, they were very nice about it but they were quite shocked [to see us],” she said.

The pair were permitted to change their onward ticket, which had originally been for Moscow, and board a flight to Heathrow, arriving home on Sunday, March 29.

Mrs Smith said the enormity of the past week didn’t hit her until Monday: “When I thought about it I had to pinch myself. I was quite emotional about what had happened.

“A week in an airport lounge like [Delhi] is no joke.”

Back home, Mrs Smith said she was self-isolating for at least two weeks, and was incredibly grateful to all those who had helped her and Ms Want and empathised with those still abroad.

“We’re very grateful to people who gave us food, most people were sympathetic to our situation and we’re grateful to our families,” she said.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Eight fire crews tackle Norwich blaze

The fire tore through Eaton Vale Scout and Guide Activity Centre. Picture: Submitted

‘Everyone is growing stuff’: Garden centre bosses see bumper crop of DIY gardeners

Ben Youngs at North Walsham Garden Centre. Pic: Archant

Seven more confirmed coronavirus deaths in Norfolk

Three more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. Picture: Ian Burt

Woman’s body found in river

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Coronavirus: Norfolk cases rise to 148

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Norfolk now stands at 148. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Major incident on waterfront

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

Norfolk coronavirus deaths rise to 11

Two more patients who had tested positive for coronavirus have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: Nick Butcher

Q&A: How you will be paid by government and where to find other financial support

Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaking at a media briefing in Downing Street, London, where he announced a £330bn package to help businesses during the coronavirus crisis. Picture: Matt Dunham/PA Wire

Value retailer selling essential items closes all stores ‘with heavy heart’

QD store in Lowestoft Picture: QD GROUP

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision

Teenager taken to hospital following serious collision. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich couple stuck on remote Philippines island

Lewis Smith and Emma Howard are stuck in the Philippines resort of El Nido due to flights being cancelled Picture: Emma Howard

NOT ALONE: Can you help keep people mentally well during the coronavirus crisis?

Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News editor David Powles, left, and Sir Norman Lamb are among those calling for us all to take extra care of our mental health during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Woman’s body found in river

Police, firefighters, ambulances and coastguard are dealing with an incident in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop

‘It’s my public duty’ - farmer challenges dog walkers heading to his fields

Farmer Richard Hirst is having a 'polite word' with people who drive to his land for walks during the coronavirus outbreak Picture: James Bass

‘It was no joke’ - Norwich friends’ dramatic journey home after week in New Delhi airport

Diane Want and Sue Smith who have safely made it home to Norwich after being stranded in Delhi airport. Pic: Claire Gebbett.
Drive 24