Children dribble ball for nearly 30 miles over Remembrance weekend
PUBLISHED: 14:55 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 09 November 2020
Football mad children have collectively dribbled a ball for more than the distance of a marathon to raise money over Remembrance weekend.
Players and coaches at the Norwich United under nine youth football team covered nearly 30 miles to fundraise for The Royal British Legion.
They completed sections of the challenge separately, due to the second national lockdown, but cheered each other along in a team WhatsApp group.
Brendon Lansdowne, coach, said: “The day went really well, in total we achieved 29.1 miles, which was amazing. The children loved it and we are all very proud of the amount we have raised.”
Two signed Norwich City items have also been donated to the team to raise more money.
Mr Lansdowne added: “With the auction and donations still coming in, we hope this amount will continue to grow between now and Remembrance Day.”
To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nuyfcu9tigers
