Search

Advanced search

Children dribble ball for nearly 30 miles over Remembrance weekend

PUBLISHED: 14:55 09 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 09 November 2020

Norwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon Lansdowne

Norwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon Lansdowne

Archant

Football mad children have collectively dribbled a ball for more than the distance of a marathon to raise money over Remembrance weekend.

Norwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon LansdowneNorwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon Lansdowne

Players and coaches at the Norwich United under nine youth football team covered nearly 30 miles to fundraise for The Royal British Legion.

They completed sections of the challenge separately, due to the second national lockdown, but cheered each other along in a team WhatsApp group.

Norwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon LansdowneNorwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon Lansdowne

You may also want to watch:

Brendon Lansdowne, coach, said: “The day went really well, in total we achieved 29.1 miles, which was amazing. The children loved it and we are all very proud of the amount we have raised.”

Norwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon LansdowneNorwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon Lansdowne

Two signed Norwich City items have also been donated to the team to raise more money.

Mr Lansdowne added: “With the auction and donations still coming in, we hope this amount will continue to grow between now and Remembrance Day.”

Norwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon LansdowneNorwich United U9 Tigers Marathon are collectively dribbling a ball for 26.2 miles to raise money for The Royal British Legion. Picture: Brendon Lansdowne

To donate visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nuyfcu9tigers

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

The A17 near Terrington has been closed for some hours after a collision involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot

A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way. Picture: Google

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Families in Norfolk village urged to light up their homes for Christmas

Tristan Cork with his daughter Nell Cork at Park Green in Hethersett, which will be decorated with Christmas lights this year for a community display. Picture: Neil Perry / Archant

College reopened after students and staff evacuated over incident

Emergency services were called to an incident at the College of West Anglia in King's Lynn this morning Picture: Chris Bishop

Drivers advised to avoid A17 after crash involving motorcyclist and multiple vehicles

The A17 near Terrington has been closed for some hours after a collision involving a motorcycle and multiple vehicles Picture: Chris Bishop

‘I wouldn’t call this a lockdown’: Hundreds bemused by second Covid clampdown

Quiet Cromer during the first weekend of the second lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman ‘touched inappropriately’ by man at popular walking spot

A man, in his late 20s, inappropriately touched a woman, in her 70s, on the river path between Wensum Park and Marriott's Way. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Climate protest teen descends from 100ft crane in Norwich

Police arrest and handcuff protester Alex Sidney as he comes down from the crane in Duke Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Grant Hanley withdraws from Scotland squad through hamstring injury

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley has withdrawn from the Scotland squad. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Warning as dogs fall ill after drinking from puddles

A number of dogs became ill after visiting Neatherd Moor. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Norwich City Debate: Time for Farke to get more credit for Canaries’ revival?

Bali Mumba, centre, made a big impact as a substitute during Norwich City's win over Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Two Canaries players named in Championship Team of the Week

Grant Hanley has withdrawn from the Scotland squad through injury. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images