‘Best before April 1987’ - Foodbank donated 33-year-old tin of anchovies

The Norwich Foodbank has reminded donors to check dates before donating - after receiving a tin of fish that was more than 30 years out of date.

33 year out of date fish anyone...?! Please check dates before you donate ️ (P.S. @sainsburys, remember this font?) pic.twitter.com/bINCvsTaUo — Norwich Foodbank (@norwichfoodbank) June 11, 2020

The 50g Sainsbury’s anchovy tin, which was bought for 49p, arrived in donation at the foodbank’s warehouse, complete with the price sticker still in tact - and a best before date of April 1987.

Fortunately the expiry date of the fishy treat - which has survived seven prime ministers, 12 England football managers and 33 years - was clocked by volunteers in the warehouse before it could be distributed to a family in need.

The severely outdated dish prompted volunteers to take to social media with a reminder to donors about checking dates before gifting food to the bank.

Posts on both Twitter and Facebook from Norwich Foodbank UK, read: “Please do check the dates on items you are donating to us or any other foody [sic] charity - we received this corker today! 33 years past its best...Sainsburys, remember this font?”