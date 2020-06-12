‘Best before April 1987’ - Foodbank donated 33-year-old tin of anchovies
PUBLISHED: 07:16 12 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:16 12 June 2020
Archant
The Norwich Foodbank has reminded donors to check dates before donating - after receiving a tin of fish that was more than 30 years out of date.
The 50g Sainsbury’s anchovy tin, which was bought for 49p, arrived in donation at the foodbank’s warehouse, complete with the price sticker still in tact - and a best before date of April 1987.
Fortunately the expiry date of the fishy treat - which has survived seven prime ministers, 12 England football managers and 33 years - was clocked by volunteers in the warehouse before it could be distributed to a family in need.
The severely outdated dish prompted volunteers to take to social media with a reminder to donors about checking dates before gifting food to the bank.
Posts on both Twitter and Facebook from Norwich Foodbank UK, read: “Please do check the dates on items you are donating to us or any other foody [sic] charity - we received this corker today! 33 years past its best...Sainsburys, remember this font?”
