Firefighters tackle two blazes in same street

PUBLISHED: 06:35 18 September 2019 | UPDATED: 06:35 18 September 2019

Firefighters tackled two blazes at Cromer Road in Hellesdon. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Firefighters were called to tackle two fires in the same Norwich street.

Crews were called to what they described as a "commercial property" on Cromer Road, in Hellesdon, at just before 1.20am this morning (Wednesday, September 18).

A spokesman for Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said it had been a "fully-developed" fire, with a crew from Sprowston sent to deal with it. Crews, wearing breathing equipment, used hose reel jets and ladders to fight the flames and had put them out by 3.25am.

Thermal imaging cameras were also used to identify hot spots in the building.

However, firefighters were then sent to an unoccupied home in the same street at just after 3.30am.

Firefighters from Sprowston and Earlham went to that blaze. They used breathing equipment, water jets and the thermal imaging camera to help them fight the fire.

Traffic was diverted on Cromer Road while crews extinguished the fires. The second fire was out by just before 4.45am.

Nobody was in either building at the time the fires broke out and nobody was hurt.

