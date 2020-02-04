Fire badly damages city centre beauty salon

An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

A beauty salon has been left badly damaged following a fire on a busy Norwich street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The blaze started at around 7.30am at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowsley Road, following an electrical fault.

The flat above the salon was evacuated, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus forced entry into the salon.

You may also want to watch:

Three fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, standing down at around 8am.

Norfolk fire responded to an electrical fire at a beauty salon in Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Norfolk fire responded to an electrical fire at a beauty salon in Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The shop was closed at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured, but officers said further safety checks needed to be made before people could re-enter the building.

Andy Bilton, watch manager, said firefighters had contained the fire to the front of the salon, and no damage had been caused to neighbouring homes.

No-one at the salon wanted to comment.