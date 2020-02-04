Search

Fire badly damages city centre beauty salon

PUBLISHED: 10:09 04 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 04 February 2020

An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

A beauty salon has been left badly damaged following a fire on a busy Norwich street.

An electrical fire broke out at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The blaze started at around 7.30am at Forever Enhanced beauty salon on Knowsley Road, following an electrical fault.

The flat above the salon was evacuated, and firefighters wearing breathing apparatus forced entry into the salon.

Three fire crews from Carrow, Earlham and Sprowston used hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, standing down at around 8am.

Norfolk fire responded to an electrical fire at a beauty salon in Knowlsey Road. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The shop was closed at the time of the fire, and nobody was injured, but officers said further safety checks needed to be made before people could re-enter the building.

Andy Bilton, watch manager, said firefighters had contained the fire to the front of the salon, and no damage had been caused to neighbouring homes.

No-one at the salon wanted to comment.

