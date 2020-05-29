Search

City film-maker offers taste of Tuscany in awe-inspiring video

PUBLISHED: 13:25 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 29 May 2020

Sights of Arezzo, Tuscany, taken by Norwich photographer Rob Whitworth

Rob Whitowrth

A videographer who once showcased Norwich Cathedral in stunning form has captured the breath-taking beauty of an Italian city in his latest production.

In 2017, city-based film-maker Rob Whitworth created a mesmerising video of cathedral life, making use of “flow-motion” to show off its beauty and the activity that goes on there.

The short film, along with other works, attracted the attention of tourism bosses in the Tuscan city of Arezzo, who reached out to him to produce a similar feature on their home.

Mr Whitworth, 38, travelled to the Italian city last October and spent almost a fortnight shooting footage from a large variety of angles.

Now, after more than 340 hours of editing the 12 days-worth of footage, Mr Whitworth has shared the completed project.

The awe-inspiring video captures the city in the midst of an event called the Saracen Joust, which sees city-dwellers act out a medieval jousting competition through its streets.

Mr Whitworth, of Earlham Road, Norwich, said: “Tuscany is one of my favourite places in the world to visit, it is just such a beautiful part of the world, so I was delighted to be asked to work on a project there.

“Since the lockdown began though, the project almost took on a whole new existence for me - almost acting as a reminder that there is still a world out there and what we can look forward to in the future, even if we can’t travel there now.”

The video, which is also in the “flow-motion” style, uses time-lapse editing to condense several hours of footage into a short space of time.

Mr Whitworth added: “I really hope that for people who live there it will serve as a reminder of what a beautiful city they live in and the world they have to look forward to.

“For others, hopefully it will be a little taste of the travel we haven’t been able to do - although that may soon change.”

Arezzo is a small city in the eastern part of the Tuscany region of Italy, just over an hour away from province capital Florence.

Filmmaker Rob Whitworth has created a new short film for Norwich Cathedral called Norwich...a story. Pictured is a scene from the film. Image: Rob Whitworth Filmmaker Rob Whitworth has created a new short film for Norwich Cathedral called Norwich...a story. Pictured is a scene from the film. Image: Rob Whitworth

