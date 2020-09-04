Search

Advanced search

More than 130 films available online as part of Norwich festival

PUBLISHED: 13:02 04 September 2020 | UPDATED: 13:02 04 September 2020

The Norwich film festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram

The Norwich film festival team, pictured from back left: Charlie Hunt, Siobhan Ennis, Michelle Lillie, and front row from left: Kellen Playford and Craig Higgins. Photo: Penny Bartram

Archant

More than 130 short films will be available to watch online as part of Norwich Film Festival.

The opening event of the Norwich Film Festival at the Open in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe opening event of the Norwich Film Festival at the Open in 2017. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

In November, the fastest growing film festival in the UK will go online for the first time due to coronavirus.

The line-up includes 132 short films which will be available to stream on an online platform built by New Zealand-based streaming giant Shift72.

The online move means people across the world will be able to enjoy the festival, while there will be additional features such as filmmaker introductions and behind the scenes content.

But the festival will follow its usual format, with the programme featuring the return of strands including emerging talent, LGBTQ+, women in film and late night short.

You may also want to watch:

It comes after the festival revealed it had once again surpassed its own submission records, with a total of 1268 short films being submitted to the festival from 55 countries - an increase of 56pc on the previous record set in 2019.

Kellen Playford, founder and lead consultant, said: “While this has been an incredibly difficult year for all of us working within the arts sector, we are considerably lucky to have the opportunity to develop an online version of the festival. The ability to embrace innovative technologies allows us to reach new audiences and give our filmmakers an even bigger platform to showcase their work.”

Depending on the safety regulations in place in November, the festival also aims to maintain a reduced physical presence in the city as part of the adapted format, with specific details to be confirmed in the coming months.

John Gordon-Saker, chairman, said: “The festival goes from strength to strength and, unlike many other cultural events that have been cancelled as a result of Covid-19, we are fortunate to have a medium that transfers well to the digital world. In fact, we hope to see viewing numbers increase giving us a stronger and wider audience base in 2021.”

Audiences will be able to purchase a range of different passes, giving them access to individual films, specific strands or the entire selection throughout the duration of the festival.

Prices and details of when passes can be purchased will be confirmed at a later date.

For more information www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk/films

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

9 of the prettiest villages you should visit in Norfolk

Thornham, one of the prettiest villages in Norfolk Picture: Chris Bishop

Gridlock on coast road as travellers leave Hunstanton

Police and caravans during the incident on the A149 at Snettisham Picture: Submitted

Owning a wood burner: how will the new government regulations affect you?

A new wood burner can make a cosy addition to your living room. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry's coronavirus outbreak means Norfolk is now on the government's 'watchlist'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Conservative MP’s husband abused ‘fat’ Boris and public health ‘fascists’

Chloe Smith and Sandy McFadzean pictured after they announced their engagement in 2013. Photo: Bill Smith

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Man in hospital after Broads bridge scrapes off scalp

Hemsby lifeboat travelled to the Broads to administer first aid to a man whose scalp had been badly scraped by Ludham Bridge. Photo: Daniel Hurd

Jeremy Corbyn dines in seaside restaurant on Norfolk holiday

Jeremy Corbyn dined at the Coast Pizza and Gyro restaurant in Gorleston, with owner Kiki Kikis on the far right. Picture: Coast Pizza

Conservative MP’s husband calls coronavirus a ‘mental illness’ as he joins anti-vaxx march

The EDP is calling on Norwich North MP Chloe Smith to strongly condemn her husband Sandy McFadzean's views about covonavirus Photo: Bob Hobbs

New car park opens at ‘one of north Norfolk’s loveliest beaches’

A new car park has opened up at Bacton in north Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Coronavirus ‘R’ rate rises closer to 1 in east of England

The coronavirus R rate has risen closer to 1 in the east of England. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus cases up in Breckland, Great Yarmouth, Norwich and South Norfolk after Banham Poultry outbreak

Banham Poultry's coronavirus outbreak means Norfolk is now on the government's 'watchlist'. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested after 17-year-old cyclist dies in crash

The crash happened on the A134 at the crossroads of Northwold and Methwold Road Picture: Google

New Norwich delivery company gives 100pc of food bill to restaurants

Norwich Urban Collective has been set up to make it fairer for restaurants with 100pc of the food bill going to them and the only charge is the delivery fee which goes to rider. Maryanne Moles, Adam Burt, Joel Rial and Samantha Woodhouse (L-R) Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Corrie’s mum ‘trying to keep sensible head on’ following discovery of bones in Sudbury

Nicola Urquhart, mother of Corrie McKeague, says she is trying to keep a

Restaurant served 5,000 people during Eat Out to Help Out

Staff at Lime Kiln Kitchen, at Thetford Garden Centre, thanked 4,837 customers who visited during the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Photo: Lime Kiln Kitchen