Search

Advanced search

All you need to know ahead of Norwich Film Festival 2019

PUBLISHED: 11:02 29 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 29 October 2019

The Walking Dead star David Morrissey will appear at the launch event for Norwich Film Festival 2019 Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

The Walking Dead star David Morrissey will appear at the launch event for Norwich Film Festival 2019 Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

Archant

Norwich Film Festival returns to the city this November, with 44 events and 155 films shown in a fortnight.

There will be a Q&A with Jessica Hynes who is presenting The Fight, which she also stars in Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film FestivalThere will be a Q&A with Jessica Hynes who is presenting The Fight, which she also stars in Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

The festival will feature short films, which have been submitted from across the world, alongside full length feature films, regional premieres, industry talks and Q&As with stars including Jessica Hynes and David Morrissey.

When does Norwich Film Festival take place and what is this year's launch event?

The main festival runs from November 4 to 17 in venues across the city centre, including The Forum, Cinema City and The Assembly House.

This launch event takes place on November 4 at Norwich OPEN from 7.30pm, with a chance to hear BAFTA-nominated TV and film actor David Morrissey in conversation with one of the UK's leading film critics - The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw.

David's career spans over 30 years and he is best known for playing villain The Governor in hit TV series The Walking Dead, which is set following a zombie apocalypse and based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

His other TV credits include The Missing, State of Play and he has also appeared in many blockbuster films including Nowhere Boy, The Other Boleyn Girl and The Ones Below.

Home follows the epic journey of UK adventurer Sarah Outen Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film FestivalHome follows the epic journey of UK adventurer Sarah Outen Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

READ MORE: The Walking Dead star to open Norwich Film Festival

What other Q&As are happening at the film festival?

This year's festival has lots of opportunities to meet the talent behind the films - giving an insight into the motivations, inspiration and journeys of directors and actors to get their projects onto the big screen.

-Jessica Hynes (November 8, 6.15pm, Stage Two at Norwich Theatre Royal)

Jessica Hynes, whose credits include Spaced and The Royle Family, chats about her first directing role in The Fight, which she also stars in as Tina Bell.

Bound to Print is a short documentary about the John Jarrold Printing Museum Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film FestivalBound to Print is a short documentary about the John Jarrold Printing Museum Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

In the film, Tina lives in a quiet seaside town, but her life is anything but quiet - her mother is threatening to leave her father, her daughter is being bullied and she and her husband Mick (Shaun Parkes) are juggling full time jobs and three children.

Determined to ditch the dysfunction and beat her inner demons, Tina puts on her fighting gloves, literally - stepping into the boxing ring to sweat out her anxieties and punch up her self-worth.

-Sarah Outen (November 9, 1.15pm, The Forum)

Home follows the epic journey between 2011 and 2015 when UK adventurer Sarah Outen traversed the globe by bike, kayak and rowing boat, travelling over 20,000 miles by human power alone.

Her voyage was followed by thousands, hooked on her infectious humour and love of life.

-Women in Film (November 11, 7.15pm, The Forum)

Part of the goal of the festival is to help promote diversity in the film world.

Blieschow will be shown on the Experimental Shorts Night on November 13 at The Forum Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film FestivalBlieschow will be shown on the Experimental Shorts Night on November 13 at The Forum Credit: Supplied by Norwich Film Festival

To celebrate the Women in Film short film screening, there will be a Q&A with BAFTA-nominated director Charlotte Regan and directors Lliana Bird and Phoebe Barran, whose films will be playing at the screening.

READ MORE: A swimming pool for dogs is opening in Norwich

What regional films will be shown?

This year's festival has a dedicated 'East Anglia Collection', sponsored by UEA, which includes short film from local film makers.

Themes include a short documentary about the John Jarrold Printing Museum and a stunning little animation called 'Norwich Love Letter' by a graduate of Norwich University of the Arts.

Stephen Fry is one of the judges at Norwich Film Festival 2019 Credit: Matthew Usher.Stephen Fry is one of the judges at Norwich Film Festival 2019 Credit: Matthew Usher.

The event will take place on November 16 from 5.30pm in The Forum.

What short films will be screened and when will the winning entries be announced?

Over 100 short films will be screened during the course of the festival, with categories including comedy, animation and global issues.

These have already been shortlisted from over 800 submissions and on the final day of the festival on November 17 from 3pm, there will be the Winners Collection event with the top short films from all five competitive categories - short, student, animation, documentary and East Anglia.

The judging panel this year included Stephen Fry, Neve Campbell and Stephen Woolley.

Stephen Fry said: "We have a fabulous tradition in short film-making here in Britain, from hilarious comic shorts to the deeply scary and so much in between and it's wonderful that the Norwich Film Festival is taking the medium seriously."

READ MORE: Paul Weller heading to Norwich on 2020 tour

Where can I purchase tickets?

For details on all films showing and to buy tickets visit norwichfilmfestival.co.uk

Most Read

Ticks which can spread brain illness confirmed to be in Thetford Forest

Thetford Forest. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

‘It was carnage’ - Dramatic aftermath of river rescue of child

A young child had to be rescued from the water near the Rushcutter's Arms in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Villagers fear being ‘cut off’ as only bus service axed

The X6 Konectbus service between Norwich, Attleborough and Thetford is being cut. PHOTO: IAN BURT .

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Man’s body found in field

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

Two horses die after being hit by Mini Cooper on A140

The A140, where two horses where killed in a crash. Photo: Paul Hewitt

Mother left relying on food banks while working as courier wins Universal Credit tribunal

Roxy Theobald and her daughter Bella were forced to rely on donations from friends and food banks because of Universal Credit deduction on earnings while working as a courier. Picture: Sophie Smith

A140 re-opens after car hits two horses

The A140 is shut after a car hit horses. Picture; Archant

Miracle no-one was killed by motorist who bullied drivers off road

Felix Rooney was sentenced to 14 months in prison and banned from driving for 25 months. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Full details of Norwich Airport summer flight schedule revealed

New flights are starting from Norwich to Antalya, Turkey. Picture: Archant

Woman who said: ‘Not in my back yard’ to new homes builds her own instead

Fran Bradshaw and Paul Lambert, who is an estate agent from Aldreds, selling the houses. Pic: Archant

Man whose body was found in field was just 22

Bradenham Lane, Scarning. The body of a 22-year-old man was found in a field in the area. Picture: Google Maps

What is the mystery spotlight over Norwich?

A general Norwich skyline shot. Picture: Kit Whitaker

‘My faith in humanity is restored’ - Good Samaritan returns scooter to terminally ill grandmother

Kirsten Couchman was diagnosed with womb cancer earlier this year and bought the scooter just six weeks ago. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE FAMILY.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists