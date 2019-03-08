All you need to know ahead of Norwich Film Festival 2019

Norwich Film Festival returns to the city this November, with 44 events and 155 films shown in a fortnight.

The festival will feature short films, which have been submitted from across the world, alongside full length feature films, regional premieres, industry talks and Q&As with stars including Jessica Hynes and David Morrissey.

When does Norwich Film Festival take place and what is this year's launch event?

The main festival runs from November 4 to 17 in venues across the city centre, including The Forum, Cinema City and The Assembly House.

This launch event takes place on November 4 at Norwich OPEN from 7.30pm, with a chance to hear BAFTA-nominated TV and film actor David Morrissey in conversation with one of the UK's leading film critics - The Guardian's Peter Bradshaw.

David's career spans over 30 years and he is best known for playing villain The Governor in hit TV series The Walking Dead, which is set following a zombie apocalypse and based on the comic book series by Robert Kirkman.

His other TV credits include The Missing, State of Play and he has also appeared in many blockbuster films including Nowhere Boy, The Other Boleyn Girl and The Ones Below.

What other Q&As are happening at the film festival?

This year's festival has lots of opportunities to meet the talent behind the films - giving an insight into the motivations, inspiration and journeys of directors and actors to get their projects onto the big screen.

-Jessica Hynes (November 8, 6.15pm, Stage Two at Norwich Theatre Royal)

Jessica Hynes, whose credits include Spaced and The Royle Family, chats about her first directing role in The Fight, which she also stars in as Tina Bell.

In the film, Tina lives in a quiet seaside town, but her life is anything but quiet - her mother is threatening to leave her father, her daughter is being bullied and she and her husband Mick (Shaun Parkes) are juggling full time jobs and three children.

Determined to ditch the dysfunction and beat her inner demons, Tina puts on her fighting gloves, literally - stepping into the boxing ring to sweat out her anxieties and punch up her self-worth.

-Sarah Outen (November 9, 1.15pm, The Forum)

Home follows the epic journey between 2011 and 2015 when UK adventurer Sarah Outen traversed the globe by bike, kayak and rowing boat, travelling over 20,000 miles by human power alone.

Her voyage was followed by thousands, hooked on her infectious humour and love of life.

-Women in Film (November 11, 7.15pm, The Forum)

Part of the goal of the festival is to help promote diversity in the film world.

To celebrate the Women in Film short film screening, there will be a Q&A with BAFTA-nominated director Charlotte Regan and directors Lliana Bird and Phoebe Barran, whose films will be playing at the screening.

What regional films will be shown?

This year's festival has a dedicated 'East Anglia Collection', sponsored by UEA, which includes short film from local film makers.

Themes include a short documentary about the John Jarrold Printing Museum and a stunning little animation called 'Norwich Love Letter' by a graduate of Norwich University of the Arts.

The event will take place on November 16 from 5.30pm in The Forum.

What short films will be screened and when will the winning entries be announced?

Over 100 short films will be screened during the course of the festival, with categories including comedy, animation and global issues.

These have already been shortlisted from over 800 submissions and on the final day of the festival on November 17 from 3pm, there will be the Winners Collection event with the top short films from all five competitive categories - short, student, animation, documentary and East Anglia.

The judging panel this year included Stephen Fry, Neve Campbell and Stephen Woolley.

Stephen Fry said: "We have a fabulous tradition in short film-making here in Britain, from hilarious comic shorts to the deeply scary and so much in between and it's wonderful that the Norwich Film Festival is taking the medium seriously."

Where can I purchase tickets?

For details on all films showing and to buy tickets visit norwichfilmfestival.co.uk