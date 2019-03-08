'Delight' as Norfolk film festival chosen as BAFTA qualifying event

Stephen Fry at the EE British Academy Film awards nominations announcement at BAFTA in London. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

A Norfolk film festival has been chosen as an official BAFTA qualifying event.

Olivia Colman arriving at the BAFTA nominee's party, in central London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire Olivia Colman arriving at the BAFTA nominee's party, in central London. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Films shown at the Norwich Film Festival (NFF), which is in its tenth year, are now eligible to enter the BAFTA short film awards after the NFF was confirmed as a British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) qualifying short film festival.

Held in November, the festival boasts patrons including Stephen Fry and Olivia Colman, and celebrates the best of short films from the UK and around the world.

"It is an incredible honour for the Norwich Film Festival to be selected by BAFTA as one of their qualifying short film festivals," said NFF consultant Craig Higgins.

"Each year we receive a very high standard of British short films and it is a delight that this additional opportunity can help support emerging filmmakers move forward in their careers.

"We are eternally grateful for the support from BAFTA and for the opportunities this will now provide our officially selected British shorts."

Entry for the BAFTA British Short Film and British Short Animation awards are now open, and will close on Tuesday, October 1, with winners will be presented at the British Academy Film Awards in early 2020.

British short films programmed at NFF and one other festival from the qualifying list are eligible to enter. The full rules and guidelines for BAFTA's short film categories are available online.

- For more details, visit: www.awards.bafta.org/entry or www.norwichfilmfestival.co.uk.