Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

A man who had not been seen since the early hours of Saturday morning has been found as the search for his missing friend continues.

Luke Allen, who was reported missing to police on Sunday morning, has been found after his mother raised concerns for his welfare and made an emotional plea to him to come home.

But Billy Applegate, who was last seen with Mr Allen in the Dereham Road area of Norwich around 4am on Saturday morning, is still missing.

Friends of Mr Applegate said they believed they might have spotted him on Sunday.

Mr Applegate’s girlfriend Gaynor Robinson said: “They left my flat around 3am to meet someone on Dereham Road.

“They both have their phones but they’re off and they’re both very depressed.”

“I just want Billy to know I’m not angry at all, I just want to know he’s safe and to come home. Me and his daughter miss him loads.”

Mr Applegate is believed to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a True Religion tracksuit top.

Anyone with information on Mr Applegate is asked to ring police on 101.