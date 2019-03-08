Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

PUBLISHED: 15:12 18 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 18 March 2019

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Debbie Allen

A man who had not been seen since the early hours of Saturday morning has been found as the search for his missing friend continues.

Billy Applegate, who has been reported missing, with his daughter Daisy. Photo: Gaynor RobinsonBilly Applegate, who has been reported missing, with his daughter Daisy. Photo: Gaynor Robinson

Luke Allen, who was reported missing to police on Sunday morning, has been found after his mother raised concerns for his welfare and made an emotional plea to him to come home.

But Billy Applegate, who was last seen with Mr Allen in the Dereham Road area of Norwich around 4am on Saturday morning, is still missing.

Friends of Mr Applegate said they believed they might have spotted him on Sunday.

Mr Applegate’s girlfriend Gaynor Robinson said: “They left my flat around 3am to meet someone on Dereham Road.

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing with friend Billy Applegate. Photo: Debbie AllenLuke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing with friend Billy Applegate. Photo: Debbie Allen

“They both have their phones but they’re off and they’re both very depressed.”

“I just want Billy to know I’m not angry at all, I just want to know he’s safe and to come home. Me and his daughter miss him loads.”

Mr Applegate is believed to be wearing black tracksuit bottoms and a True Religion tracksuit top.

Anyone with information on Mr Applegate is asked to ring police on 101.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Man arrested in Norfolk village after car set on fire

A man in his 20s has been arrested after a car was found burning in Hemsby on Sunday (March 17). Picture: Archant.

Is a new Travelodge coming to Norfolk?

Travelodge already has a number of hotels in East Anglia, like this site in Lowestoft. Photo: Andy Darnell

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Woman, 54, charged with murdering her husband

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam lived on Burdock Close, Wymondham, with his wife Jeyamalar Rajasingam. Photo: Submitted

‘I am absolutely disgusted’ - Mother’s anger as vandals scrawl homophobic graffiti on play area

Sammy Bond was at the Beccles common park with her four-year-old daughter, Neave (pictured) when she noticed vandalism. Picture: Contributed by Sammy Bond

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

Heartbroken owner’s warning as dog battles for life after adder bite

Ziggy the dog is in a serious condition after he was bit on the nose by an adder in Thetford Forest. PHOTO: Sandra Cutting
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists