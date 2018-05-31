Search

Woman stabbed to death in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:06 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:06 19 June 2020

A woman died after being stabbed on Yarmouth Road, Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Google

Archant

A woman has died after being stabbed in Thorpe St Andrew, Norwich.

Police were called at 12.45pm on Friday after a woman was found with serious injuries on Yarmouth Road.

Emergency services were called to the scene, including an air ambulance, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene despite receiving treatment.

A man has been arrested in Warwickshire in connection with the incident and will be brought back to Norfolk for police questioning.

Detective chief inspector Phil Gray from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Unit, leading the enquiry, said: “A number of police resources, including armed units and a helicopter, were deployed to the scene to help in the search for the suspect.

“Following enquiries, a man was arrested in connection with the incident at about 4pm and will be questioned on suspicion of murder.

“The victim and suspect are known to one another and I would like to hear from anyone who may witnessed the incident or has information concerning it.”

Police have cordoned off the scene in Yarmouth Road while enquiries are carried out.

Anyone with information should contact the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team on 101.

