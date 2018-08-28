Jingle bells, local veg: Norwich community celebrates Christmas with fair of homemade food

Norwich FarmShare is hosting a Christmas Fair on December 13 at Wensum Sports Centre. Archant

A link between two local communities will be celebrated this week at a Christmas Fair in Norfolk with carols, wreath-making and homemade goods.

Norwich FarmShare, a community of food growers and eaters, will celebrate the festive season on December 13 at Wensum Sports Centre, a charitable association, in the city.

FarmShare provides its members with fresh local vegetables grown at their farm in Whitlingham. The group recently moved to the centre, where members collect their shares - vegetables, fruit and eggs.

The sports hall was closed in 2010 but re-opened after a campaign for affordable indoor sports in the city.

Doug Poynton, from Wensum Sports Centre, said that welcoming Norwich FarmShare into the centre was “another important community link”.

“The veg looks so good in its natural state, free from all plastic packaging,” he said.

Lesley Grahame, FarmShare member and Sports Centre trustee, said: “It gives me hope when I see what two small determined groups of people can achieve, and how they can support each other’s diverse interests.”