News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Fans delighted following long overdue return to Carrow Road

Author Picture Icon

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:34 PM August 3, 2021    Updated: 10:45 PM August 3, 2021
Harry Thomson, 9, from Norwich, loved being back at Carrow Road

Harry Thomson, 9, from Norwich, loved being back at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

There was an infectious buzz around Carrow Road on Tuesday night as fans made a long overdue return. 

Almost 11,000 supporters were at the home of Norwich City to watch their beloved team sweep aside Gillingham 5-0 in a pre-season friendly. 

The Norwich fans celebrate their side's 1st goal during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road

Fans delighted to be back at Carrow Road as Norwich City defeated Gillingham 5-0 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Strikes from summer signing Pierre Lees-Melou, Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen, as well as a brace from Adam Idah, ensured a convincing win for the Canaries.

And those in the stands were simply delighted to be back for the first time since December, when around 2,000 were permitted entry as part of a Covid pilot scheme. 

There has not been a full house at the stadium since February 2020

Nine-year-old Harry Thomson, from Norwich, described the atmosphere during the game as "really great". 

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It was so good because we haven't been to Carrow Road for so long.

"It's just great to be able to watch Norwich again. We haven't been since before lockdown. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Siblings' bodies were found after father's death
  2. 2 Body believed to be missing man found near Norfolk coast
  3. 3 'It did not deliver': Glamping site vows to improve after guests hit out
  1. 4 Neighbours of murdered woman tell of terrifying scene in close
  2. 5 Sales rep who died at nature reserve named at inquest
  3. 6 Brother and sister found dead in their home are named
  4. 7 No-frills Norwich pub offers top-notch food and every dish is under £8
  5. 8 Covid infection rates plummet in Norfolk
  6. 9 Police name murder victim, who died of 'severe head injury'
  7. 10 Firefighters dash to tackle blaze at coastal holiday resort

"I thought Todd Cantwell and Giannoulis played really well. Hopefully we can stay up!"

James Watson, who also lives in the city, added: "It was really good in there tonight. Really lively and everyone was singing along.

Grace Maller and James Watson saw Norwich City's 5-0 win over Gillingham at Carrow Road

Grace Maller and James Watson saw Norwich City's 5-0 win over Gillingham at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

"To be honest we kind of forgot about Covid. There wasn't any social distancing where we were in the stands, and I don't think it was really necessary."

Among those chuffed to be back was Andy Wells, who caught the midweek train all the way from Harwich to see his team play.

"It was brilliant just to be back, to see a game live and to hear the crowd making noise again," said Mr Wells. 

"I'd say we were only aware of Covid during half-time when we went to get a beer and put our masks on. 

"Once you're sitting down you forget about it and it feels like getting back to normal - which is great to finally see."

Adam Idah of Norwich scores his sides 2nd goal during the Pre-season friendly match at Carrow Road,

Adam Idah slots home during Norwich City's 5-0 win over Gillingham at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd


Norfolk Live
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of the property where two people were found dead

Norfolk Live | Updated

Man and woman found dead in home

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Students getting exam results

When are GCSE and A-level results out and how fair will grades be?

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
7days Performance are offering a reward of £20,000 to find a bayside blue R34 GTR which was stolen from South Norfolk.

Reward of £20,000 offered after theft of performance car worth £150,000

Sarah Hussain

person
A police officer stands by the alleyway cordon at the back of a property on Middleton Crescent in Ne

Norfolk Live | Updated

Neighbours' horror after two people found dead in 'peaceful close'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus