Fans delighted following long overdue return to Carrow Road

Published: 10:34 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 10:45 PM August 3, 2021

Harry Thomson, 9, from Norwich, loved being back at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

There was an infectious buzz around Carrow Road on Tuesday night as fans made a long overdue return.

Almost 11,000 supporters were at the home of Norwich City to watch their beloved team sweep aside Gillingham 5-0 in a pre-season friendly.

Fans delighted to be back at Carrow Road as Norwich City defeated Gillingham 5-0 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Strikes from summer signing Pierre Lees-Melou, Lukas Rupp and Jacob Sorensen, as well as a brace from Adam Idah, ensured a convincing win for the Canaries.

And those in the stands were simply delighted to be back for the first time since December, when around 2,000 were permitted entry as part of a Covid pilot scheme.

There has not been a full house at the stadium since February 2020.

Nine-year-old Harry Thomson, from Norwich, described the atmosphere during the game as "really great".

You may also want to watch:

He said: "It was so good because we haven't been to Carrow Road for so long.

"It's just great to be able to watch Norwich again. We haven't been since before lockdown.

"I thought Todd Cantwell and Giannoulis played really well. Hopefully we can stay up!"

James Watson, who also lives in the city, added: "It was really good in there tonight. Really lively and everyone was singing along.

Grace Maller and James Watson saw Norwich City's 5-0 win over Gillingham at Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

"To be honest we kind of forgot about Covid. There wasn't any social distancing where we were in the stands, and I don't think it was really necessary."

Among those chuffed to be back was Andy Wells, who caught the midweek train all the way from Harwich to see his team play.

"It was brilliant just to be back, to see a game live and to hear the crowd making noise again," said Mr Wells.

"I'd say we were only aware of Covid during half-time when we went to get a beer and put our masks on.

"Once you're sitting down you forget about it and it feels like getting back to normal - which is great to finally see."

Adam Idah slots home during Norwich City's 5-0 win over Gillingham at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd



