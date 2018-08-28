Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

A 4am wake-up in -20C - are David and James Norwich City’s most devoted derby fans?

PUBLISHED: 13:31 07 February 2019 | UPDATED: 13:32 07 February 2019

David Stangroom, 69, and his son James, 39, who will be watching the East Anglian Derby in Canada where it is currently -20C. PIC: Submitted by James Stangroom.

David Stangroom, 69, and his son James, 39, who will be watching the East Anglian Derby in Canada where it is currently -20C. PIC: Submitted by James Stangroom.

Archant

They certainly cannot be accused of being fairweather fans.

James Stangroom, 39, and his father David, 69, will be braving temperatures of -20C in Canada to get up in the early hours of Sunday morning and watch their beloved Norwich City take on Ipswich Town.

James lives in Calgary after his parents emigrated from Norwich back in 1975 and has grown up supporting Norwich.

He will be getting up early to drive over to his parents’ house to watch the game which kicks off at 5am local time.

He said: “Most Saturdays the kickoff is 8am for us here, so they usually make the trip over to my house to watch.

“The derby is a bit different, of course, with the early kickoff.

“The plan is for me to drive over there to watch at their house, however we can now both access the same streaming channel that is carrying the match, so the motivation to venture out into the cold and dark is a little bit reduced.

“Although we have had a fairly mild winter, and don’t get it as bad in Calgary as other parts of Canada, we are in the midst of the coldest weather we have seen this winter.”

James said he was looking forward to the game but felt it would be closer than their respective positiond in the table suggested.

He said: “I’ll go with a closer-than-it-should-be 2-1 win for Norwich.”

James was “not too concerned” with the return of Paul Lambert and could not see City’s former manager repeating the success he had here at Portman Road.

As a youngster James started off checking City scores in the paper but said supporting the club had evolved following the advent of social media, podcasts and the chance to see streamed matches.

He said: “Because Canada is huge geographically but has a relatively small population, supporting Norwich is very much a solitary endeavour. While we have supporters sprinkled across the country in most major cities, we simply spread out so far that meeting up to watch matches in person simply doesn’t happen.”

But a Canadian Canaries supporters group has been set up to try and connect City fans.

He added: “It is nice to know that yes, there are other supporters going on about their business somewhere in Canada, often with an interesting connection to Norwich.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Hundreds of new beds needed at ‘absolutely overflowing’ hospital

Mark Davies, outgoing chief executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Photo: NNUH

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

School loses fight for survival after failing to find emergency funding

St Nicholas House Prep School, North Walsham. The company behind the school has gone into liquidation after the school closed in December. Picture: ARCHANT

Amazing Norwich City mural appears in city - or does it?

Mock up mural of Emi Buendía. PIC Supplied by Ben Stokes.

Most Read

A47 reopened after hour-long delays and queues stretching nearly 10 miles

Both lanes on the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass have been closed following a crash. Picture: Archant

Former coffee shop owner leaves sex toy in car in protest outside rival village cafe

Kerry Radley, former owner of Radley's cafe and shop in Salhouse, which is now closed. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk garden centre restaurant named best in England

Staff members at Thetford Garden Centre's Lime Kiln Kitchen are celebrating success in recent awards. Picture: Conor Matchett

BMW driver takes extreme measures to avoid car park dents

A BMW car parked in Long Stratton whose driver went to extraordinary lengths to protect their paintwork. Picture: Tina Land

Crime scenes to be guarded by civilians on zero hours contracts after loss of PCSOs

Police officers will be replaced by 'scene guards' on zero hours contracts at crime scene seals. Photo: Steve Adams

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman with £15,000 gambling debt found dead six days after no-one heard from her

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Infant school handed warning notice as governors resign en masse

Norfolk County Council at County Hall in Norwich

Press conference updates: Lambert prepares Ipswich ahead of his return to Norwich City

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert will speak to the media this lunchtime Photo: Ross Halls

More than 150 households without power

Households in the Thetford area have been affected by power cuts this morning, PHOTO: UK Power Network

Opportunities for new heroes in much-changed Norwich and Ipswich squads

Emi Buendia was one of seven City players to make their derby debut in September Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists