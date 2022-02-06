'Fans climbed over fences to escape' - City supporters attacked after cup win

Zak Nelson (right) was kicked and stamped on by Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters at Molineux yesterday. - Credit: Zak Nelson

Norwich City fans had to climb over fences to escape attacks from Wolverhampton Wanderers supporters following the Canaries 1-0 FA Cup win at Molineux.

Canaries' supporters reported being punched, kicked and stamped on as they tried to leave the stadium following fourth round tie on Saturday.

One fan, Zak Nelson, 26, said he was tripped up while walking near a burger van outside the stadium before he was repeatedly stamped on, before another man kicked him in the back of the leg.

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

He said: "I left the away end and there were Wolves fans going one way and Norwich fans going the other.

"Norwich fans were chanting and there was the occasional shout of 1-0, but nothing out of the usual.

"I then met my friends by the burger van by the steps near the underpass and I heard loads of people rushing back into the crowd behind and saw two people, one of them was a Norwich fan, wrestling.

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I tried to get out of the way and came face to face with this bloke in his early 30s, with an angry look on his face.

"I stepped both ways to try and get round him but he stood in the way, he then moved what I presume was his kid out of the way.

"That was when I thought goodness this guy's with a kid.

"As I walked past he started to nibble at my heels and tripped me up and then began stamping up and down on my feet, and I tried to walk away and there was a group of people all there shouting insults."

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

However, this was only the beginning of the violence as attacks got worse when fans made their way up a set of stairs leading towards the city centre.

He added: "Eventually the stamper left and as we were going up the stairs Wolves fans were all shouting abuse and hitting out at anyone wearing yellow.

"Then I heard this bald bloke screaming and charging up as people were getting out of the way and he really kicked my left leg at full pelt.

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"I'd had it rebuilt about two years ago and there's a bit of skin broken but it could've been really bad if he'd just done it a bit higher.

"At that point people were climbing over gardens and fences to escape the violence, I looked back for my mates but I couldn't see them so I just kept walking to get out of the way of everything."

Other fans have reported being punched in the back of the head whilst leaving through the underpass near the ground which has become notorious for trouble among fans post match.

The infamous underpass near Molineux Stadium, near to the set of stairs where violence broke out, which has become notorious for fights between supporters. - Credit: Google Maps

Mr Nelson said he noticed a tense atmosphere as soon as he left the ground.

He added: "I've never had any problems before, I didn't know about the history between Norwich and Wolves.

"Funnily enough the first thing I said to my brother when we came out was they look angry, we need to get out of here as soon as possible.

"I've been going home and away for years and I'd never felt in danger at a game until then, when you're stuck on those stairs with all the people and can't go anywhere.

The traveling Norwich fans celebrate victory at the end of the FA Cup Fourth Round match at Molineux. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It was the worst I'd ever seen it."

The two clubs have had a fraught relationship over the years with a history of fan fights stemming back to a match in December 1998 when Craig Bellamy was seriously injured by a horror tackle from Wolves defender Kevin Muscat.

There were also numerous reports of violence following the play-off semi-final second leg in 2002.

Despite the history, Mr Nelson said he saw very few police officers and stewards in the area where fights broke out.

He added: "I haven't called the police yet as I don't know what they'd be able to do as there was so many people there.

"One thing I would say is I didn't see any stewards or police there, there were two armed police between the away and home ends but none near the stairs where this all happened."