Norwich fan enjoys trip of a lifetime in Tampa with City players and staff

Visit Tampa Bay competition winners Paul Green and Ann Broker were part of Norwich City's touring party in Florida Picture: Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay Keir Magoulas/Visit Tampa Bay

For one lucky Norwich City fan, it was the trip of a lifetime.

Paul Green, 60, from Upwell, near Downham Market, won a competition to travel to Tampa with the players and staff of Norwich City after posting a video of him chanting a City song surrounded by memorabilia.

A regular at Norwich City games since 1971/72, Mr Green has been collecting memorabilia ever since and decided to take his chances in the competition.

When he found out he had won, he said he “was very excited, I was like a little kid at Christmas!”

As part of his prize, Mr Green and his partner, Ann Broker, were treated to five nights in a luxury hotel, as well as travelling with the players and staff to and from Tampa, and getting an exclusive behind the scenes look at the inner workings of the club.

Mr Green said: “We went to a meal a week before we flew with all the club sponsors and got to meet everybody then and that was really good and broke the ice.

“As soon as we got in the airport we were made to feel one of the team. They really looked after us so so much, nothing was too much trouble.”

He added: “You could have as much interaction with the players as you wished. They all made you feel very welcome and you can see why they are where they are at the moment.

“There doesn’t seem to be any big time Charlies which we have had in the past.”

After meeting manager Daniel Farke, sporting director Stuart Webber and City legend Grant Holt, who Mr Green described as “everything you thought he would be and more”, Mr Green got the chance to meet one of his all-time heroes.

“Kevin Keelan is one of my all-time heroes,” said Mr Green. “I remember being one of the Barclay Boys who used to throw him chewing gum and I took some to him when I met him which he enjoyed.

“Ann went up to Daniel Farke and wanted to know what flavour of aftershave he had so that embarrassed him which was funny.”

He added: “I don’t think there is a better way to spend a week as a Norwich City fan.”